USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback holds above 75.00 figure vs. Indian rupee

By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR is starting May with a modest uptick on USD dynamics. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 76.00 figure. 
 

USD/INR bull trend remains intact as the spot is trading above the main SMAs while the market is consolidating near the 75.00 mark. Buyers remain in control and a break above the 76.00 figure can open the gates to more gains towards the 76.50 and 77.00 levels in the medium-term. On the flip side, support can be expected near the 75.00 and 74.50 price levels.  
 
 

Additional key levels

Today last price 75.885
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 75.885
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.1303
Daily SMA50 75.0277
Daily SMA100 73.1623
Daily SMA200 72.1755
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.885
Previous Daily Low 75.415
Previous Weekly High 76.34
Previous Weekly Low 75.14
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.7055
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.5945
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.5717
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.2583
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.1017
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.0417
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.1983
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.5117

 

 

