USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Dollar clings to 30-year highs vs. rupee amidst broad-based USD demand

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR bull trend stays intact as the quote is clinging to three-decades highs.
  • Broad-based USD demand is about to push USD/INR into uncharted territories. 
 

USD/INR weekly chart

 
USD/INR is trading above the main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs) while trading near three-decade highs challenging the 75.00 handle. Exceptional USD demand is lifting USD against most currencies.
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is challenging the 75.00 figure while trading well above the main SMAs. Bulls want a daily close above the level to have a run towards 75.75 and 76.50 resistances in the medium term. Support can be found near the 74.50, 74.00 and 73.50 levels. 
    

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 74.85
Today Daily Change -0.0625
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 74.9125
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.2042
Daily SMA50 72.0306
Daily SMA100 71.6894
Daily SMA200 71.0605
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.235
Previous Daily Low 73.745
Previous Weekly High 75.65
Previous Weekly Low 73.228
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.6658
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.3142
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.0267
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.1408
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.5367
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.5167
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.1208
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.0067

 

 

