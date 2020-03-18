USD/INR jumps back above 74.00 after S&P cuts India’s growth forecast

- USD/INR bounces-off lows amid Indian growth downgrade.
- The spot ignores broad-based US dollar correction.
- Focus on US stimulus package amid coronavirus updates
The Indian rupee fails to sustain the opening gains against the US dollar, as USD/INR jumps back above the 74 handle amid bearish India’s fundamentals, as coronavirus spreads.
The spot hit a low of 73.74 in the opening trades, tracking the weakness in the US dollar across the board. The greenback is on a corrective move lower across its main peers so far this Wednesday, having surged to monthly tops near 99.82 in US last session on increased funding stress.
However, USD/INR managed to find some support at the lower levels, as the Indian rupee lost ground after S&P Global Ratings downgraded India’s 2020 GDP growth estimate to 5.2% vs. 5.7% predicted earlier, as the global economy is entering a recession amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Shaun Roache, Chief Asia-Pacific Economist at S&P Global Ratings, said: “An enormous first-quarter shock in China, shutdowns across the US and Europe, and local virus transmission guarantees a deep recession across Asia-Pacific.”
Moreover, the rebound in oil prices from 49-month lows also adds to the renewed weakness seen in the rupee. Oil prices fell to fresh multi-year low amid intensifying global recession fears and ongoing Saudi-Russia price war.
All eyes remain on the coronavirus-related updates from India and globally for fresh trading impetus, as the US prepares to announce a big and bold economic stimulus to fight the virus outbreak.
USD/INR technical levels to watch
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|74.0075
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.0397
|Daily SMA50
|71.9618
|Daily SMA100
|71.6487
|Daily SMA200
|71.0345
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.165
|Previous Daily Low
|73.705
|Previous Weekly High
|75.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.228
|Previous Monthly High
|72.84
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.077
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.2627
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.6073
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.8325
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.7525
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.34
