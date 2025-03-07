India has run a trade deficit for most of its recent history, indicating its imports outweigh its exports. Since the majority of international trade takes place in US Dollars, there are times – due to seasonal demand or order glut – where the high volume of imports leads to significant US Dollar- demand. During these periods the Rupee can weaken as it is heavily sold to meet the demand for Dollars. When markets experience increased volatility, the demand for US Dollars can also shoot up with a similarly negative effect on the Rupee.

Inflation has a complex effect on the Rupee. Ultimately it indicates an increase in money supply which reduces the Rupee’s overall value. Yet if it rises above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target, the RBI will raise interest rates to bring it down by reducing credit. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (the difference between interest rates and inflation) strengthen the Rupee. They make India a more profitable place for international investors to park their money. A fall in inflation can be supportive of the Rupee. At the same time lower interest rates can have a depreciatory effect on the Rupee.

India has to import a great deal of its Oil and gasoline so the price of Oil can have a direct impact on the Rupee. Oil is mostly traded in US Dollars (USD) on international markets so if the price of Oil rises, aggregate demand for USD increases and Indian importers have to sell more Rupees to meet that demand, which is depreciative for the Rupee.

The Indian economy has averaged a growth rate of 6.13% between 2006 and 2023, which makes it one of the fastest growing in the world. India’s high growth has attracted a lot of foreign investment. This includes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into physical projects and Foreign Indirect Investment (FII) by foreign funds into Indian financial markets. The greater the level of investment, the higher the demand for the Rupee (INR). Fluctuations in Dollar-demand from Indian importers also impact INR.

The Indian Rupee trades weaker on the day. The bullish outlook of the USD/INR pair remains intact, characterized by the price holding above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the midline near 50.0, suggesting that further consolidation cannot be ruled out in the near term. The first upside barrier for USD/INR is located at 87.53, the high of February 28. Sustained trading above the mentioned level could see a rally to an all-time high near 88.00 before 88.50. On the downside, the low of February 21 at 86.48 acts as an initial support level for the pair. Further south, the next contention level to watch is 86.14, the low of January 27, followed by 85.60, the low of January 6.

The Indian Rupee (INR) trades on a softer note on Friday. Persistent outflows by Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) exert some selling pressure on the local currency. The rising expectation that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will cut its interest rates further is likely to contribute to the INR’s downside. On the other hand, a fall in crude oil prices might provide some respite for the INR as India is the world's third-largest oil consumer. Foreign exchange intervention from the Indian central bank might prevent the INR from significantly depreciating. Traders brace for the US February employment report on Friday, including Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Unemployment Rate and Average Hourly Earnings. This report could offer some hints about the economic health of the world's biggest economy and gauge the interest rate trajectory.

