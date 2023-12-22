USD Index trades higher around 101.80 with a negative sentiment, US data eyed

The elevated expectations of interest rate cuts seem to stem from the Federal Reserve's (Fed) dovish stance in its latest meeting. While the central bank officials have communicated a cautious approach and discouraged premature conclusions, there is a recognition of the need for time before potential rate cuts. Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker has contributed to this dialogue by expressing openness to the possibility of lowering interest rates .

The latest data from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) indicates that Gross Domestic Product Annualized (GDP) eased at a rate of 4.9%, contrasting with the expected consistency at 5.2%. Additionally, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey recorded a decline of 10.5 readings in December, exceeding the expected decline of 3.0 and the 5.9 figure decline in November. On a positive note, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on December 15 were 205K, below the expected 215K.

US Dollar Index (DXY) attempts to retrace the recent losses, trading higher near 101.90 during the early European session on Friday. The recent release of mixed economic data from the United States (US) on Thursday has strengthened expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a more accommodative monetary policy in the first quarter of 2024. This anticipation is putting downward pressure on the US Dollar (USD).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.