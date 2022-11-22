- The index fades Monday’s strength to the 108.00 region.
- The appetite for the risk complex weighs on the dollar on Tuesday.
- Richmond Fed manufacturing gauge, Fedspeak next on tap in the docket.
Thew greenback loses some shine following Monday’s bull run to the proximity of the 108.00 neighbourhood when tracked by the USD Index (DXY).
USD Index looks to Fed speaker, risk trends
The index comes under pressure after three daily advances in a row sustained by hawkish remarks from Fed speakers, which somewhat alleviate the speculation around a potential pivot in the Fed’s policy.
The ongoing knee-jerk in the dollar comes amidst a small correction in US yields following the recent marked rebound, while renewed appetite for the riskier assets also puts the buck under scrutiny.
In the US data space, the only scheduled release will be the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index seconded by speeches by Cleveland Fed L.Mester (voter, hawk), Kansas City Fed E.George (voter, hawk) and St. Louis Fed J.Bullard (voter, hawk).
What to look for around USD
The dollar faltered just ahead of the 108.00 barrier at the beginning of the week, sparking a corrective move soon afterwards pari passu with the recovery in the risk-linked galaxy.
While hawkish Fedspeak maintains the Fed’s pivot narrative in the freezer, upcoming results in US fundamentals would likely play a key role in determining the chances of a slower pace of the Fed’s normalization process in the short term.
Key events in the US this week: MBA Mortgages Applications, Building Permits, Durable Goods Orders, Initial Jobless Claims, Flash Manufacturing/Services PMIs, Final Michigan Consumer Sentiment, New Home Sales, FOMC Minutes (Wednesday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Prospects for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation of a recession in the next months. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China persistent trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is retreating 0.39% at 107.35 and the breakdown of 105.34 (monthly low November 15) would open the door to 105.17 (200-day SMA) and finally 104.63 (monthly low August 10). On the other hand, the next up barrier comes at 107.99 (weekly high November 21) followed by 109.19 (100-day SMA) and then 110.68 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0250 amid US Dollar pullback
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0250 in early European trading. Less-hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers weighs on the US Dollar and the US Treasury yields. Meanwhile, ECB officials see the need for smaller rate increases next month.
GBP/USD clings to gains around 1.1850 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is holding onto the recovery gains at around 1.1850, as the US Dollar recovery fizzles out alongside the US Treasury yields following recent mIxed messages from the Fed officials. Brexit debates and Fedspeak will be eyed in absence of high-tier US economic data.
Gold looks to recapture $1,750 amid a potential bull flag Premium
Gold price turns positive on Tuesday, the first time in five trading days. China's covid woes hurt risk sentiment, weighing on the US Treasury bond yields. The US Dollar pauses, digesting the latest US Federal Reserve commentary.
XRP bucks bear market trend as Ripple gathers support against the SEC
SEC v. Ripple case has significantly influenced XRP price since the beginning of the legal battle in December 2020. With no updates from the court, Ripple’s legal counsel’s statement defending XRP and its position as a non-security is doing the rounds.
Renewed crackdowns in China raise the probability of recession everywhere
This week is a short one in the US because Thanksgiving comes on Thursday and while markets are open on Friday, lots of folks make it a 4-day weekend--trading will be thin in every class. We also get the S&P flash manufacturing and services PMI’s.