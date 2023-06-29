USD Index climbs to 2-week highs near 103.20 ahead of data, Powell

- The index adds to Wednesday’s advance beyond 103.00.
- Chief Powell will participate in an event at the Bank of Spain.
- Final Q1 GDP figures, weekly Claims will take centre stage later.
The greenback adds to the ongoing recovery and prints new multi-week highs in the 103.20 region when tracked by the USD Index (DXY) on Thursday.
USD Index looks at Powell and docket
The index trades with gains for the second session in a row on Thursday and looks to consolidate the recent breakout of the 103.00 hurdle in a context still favourable to the risk-off trade.
In the meantime, the uptick in the dollar comes in tandem with a so far small recovery in US yields across the curve, particularly after Fed Chair Powell indicated at the ECB Forum in Sintra on Wednesday that a US recession is not the most likely scenario and suggested the potential for two consecutive rate hikes.
So far, and according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25 bps rate hike at the Fed’s meeting on July 26 surpasses 80%.
In the US calendar, final Q1 GDP figures are due seconded by Initial Claims, Pending Home Sales and the speech by Atlanta Fed R. Bostic (2024 voter, hawk).
What to look for around USD
The index keeps pushing higher and extends the weekly recovery further north of the 103.00 hurdle on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the likelihood of another 25 bps hike at the Fed's upcoming meeting in July remains high, supported by the continued strength of key US fundamentals such as employment and prices.
This view was further bolstered by comments from Fed Chief Powell at the June FOMC event, who referred to the July meeting as "live" and indicated that most of the Committee is prepared to resume the tightening campaign as early as next month.
Key events in the US this week: Final Q1 Growth Rate, Initial Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales, Fed Powell (Thursday) – PCE, Core PCE, Personal Income/Spending, Final Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persistent debate over a soft/hard landing of the US economy. Terminal Interest rate near the peak vs. speculation of rate cuts in late 2023/early 2024. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is up 0.22% at 103.19 and the breakout of 103.23 (weekly high June 29) would open the door to 104.69 (monthly high May 31) and then 104.95 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, the next contention emerges at 101.92 (monthly low June 16) followed by 100.78 (2023 low April 14) and finally 100.00 (round level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears looking to pounce on a bullish correction
AUD/USD was correcting on Thursday from the lows despite a firmer US Dollar and the current tracked the stock market and leaned against domestic data that showed Retail Sales rose a surprisingly strong 0.7% in May, adding marginally to the case for a further rise in interest rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
EUR/USD steadies below 1.0900 as Fed hawks, US data supersede ECB optimists, EU/US inflation clues eyed
EUR/USD grinds near the weekly low surrounding 1.0860 as bears attack the monthly support line amid early Friday in Asia. In doing so, the Euro pair portrays the typical pre-data anxiety as the top-tier inflation numbers from the Eurozone and the US loom.
Gold bears keep control, focus on $1,885 and Fed inflation gauge
Gold price licks its wounds at the lowest levels in three months, stays bearish despite late Thursday’s corrective bounce off multi-day low to around $1,908 amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. The XAU/USD dropped to a fresh low since March 15 before bouncing off $1,893.
UK passes bill to recognize crypto as “regulated financial activity”, boosts adoption in Europe
The United Kingdom became part of the list of nations that have officially brought regulations to cryptocurrencies and digital assets.
After losing 35% earlier in week, MULN jumps 9% at Thursday open
Mullen Automotive stock gained more than 9% at the open on Thursday after shedding 35% in this week's first three sessions.