Indonesia’s annual inflation rate accelerated in May, according to the latest data published by Statistics Indonesia showed on Wednesday.
Indonesian May’s inflation rate rose to 1.68% on the year when compared with April’s 1.42% and 1.67% expectations, although remains way below the Bank Indonesia’s (BI) 2.5-4.5% target range.
The annualized core figure arrived at 1.37% vs. 1.18% previous and 1.28% expected.
Meanwhile, the monthly inflation reading for May came in at 0.32% vs. +0.32% expected and +0.13% last.
USD/IDR reaction
The USD/IDR cross remains uninspired by the upbeat CPI release. At the press time, the spot trades flat at 14,272, keeping its recovery mode intact from 14,252.50 lows.
About Indonesia’s CPI
The Inflation index released by the Statistics Indonesia is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchase power of the Indonesian Rupiah is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is used as a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the Rupiah, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Defensive above 1.2200, German Retail Sales, ECB’s Lagarde eyed
EUR/USD stays mildly bid above 1.2200 heading into Wednesday’s European session. Hopes of further stimulus, US-China trade news cap the US dollar’s advance. German Retail Sales could pause three-month recovery, ECB’s Lagarde may keep rejecting reflation fears.
GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest losses in two weeks around 1.4150
GBP/USD treads water around 1.4150 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The cable jumped to the highest since 2018 before stepping back from 1.4248. Worries over covid variants, unlocking joined Brexit chatters to drag the quote back from April 2018 tops.
GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest losses in two weeks around 1.4150
GBP/USD treads water around 1.4150 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The cable jumped to the highest since 2018 before stepping back from 1.4248. Worries over covid variants, unlocking joined Brexit chatters to drag the quote back from April 2018 tops.
Cardano sets up the stage for 10% correction
Cardano price is forming a rising wedge pattern, hinting at a 16% drop. ADA price shows the formation of a setup that hints at a breakdown. The resistance level present above the current position adds credence to this drop.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.