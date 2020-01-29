USD/IDR Price Analysis: Two-week-old falling trendline caps immediate upside

- USD/IDR fails to hold onto recovery gains from the multi-month low.
- Weak RSI levels can trigger another bounce.
- 21-day SMA, eight-week-long trend line add to the resistance.
USD/IDR takes rounds to 13,620 during early Wednesday. The pair recently bounced off the lowest since February 2018 but failed to cross the short-term resistance line, which in turn increases the odds of the pair’s further weakness.
While 13,600 and the recent low near 13,560 can please the bears during further declines, 13,450 and the year 2018 bottom close to 13,255 may mark their presence afterward.
On the upside, a clear break of 13,650, comprising the immediate resistance line, could push the USD/IDR prices towards a 21-day SMA level of 13,737.
However, pair’s further recovery past-13,737 needs to conquer a falling trend line since early-December, around 13,900 now, to lure the bulls.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|13628
|Today Daily Change
|-12.5000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|13640.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|13747.0483
|Daily SMA50
|13907.0849
|Daily SMA100
|14000.533
|Daily SMA200
|14105.5042
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|13720.5
|Previous Daily Low
|13217.378
|Previous Weekly High
|13716
|Previous Weekly Low
|13521.5
|Previous Monthly High
|14181.2945
|Previous Monthly Low
|13676.9335
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|13409.5706
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|13528.3074
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|13331.752
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13023.004
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|12828.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|13834.874
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14029.248
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14337.996
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises above 50-HMA, bull reversal in the making?
The sell-off in AUD/USD seems to have run out of steam, courtesy easing RBA rate cut expectations after upbeat Australian CPI data. The pair trades above the 50-hour average. A close above 0.6765 would confirm a bullish reversal candlestick pattern on the daily chart.
USD/JPY fills Monday's bearish gap ahead of Fed interest rate
USD/JPY has filled the gap created by Monday's negative open. Coronavirus fears have subsided in the last 24 hours, allowing recovery in USD/JPY. The respite could be short-lived if the Fed sounds dovish, sending the US dollar lower.
Federal interest rate preview: Stable policy and an uncertain future
The course of the American economy has not altered since the previous FOMC meeting on Dec last year. 4Q growth is expected to be 2.1% when the preliminary figures are released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday.
Gold: Bulls looking for a discount in $1560s
Gold top in the making with a weekly shooting star and weekly divergence. The price of gold has been found floundering between 1580 and the 1560s following a surge at the start of the year to the highest levels since March 2013 at $1,611.
GBP/USD: Modestly flat above 1.3000, Huawei talks in the spotlight
GBP/USD sellers catch a breath after four consecutive days of declines. The UK’s favor for the Chinese tech giant negatively affects its friendship with the US. Brexit headlines keep calm while BOE readies for the decision.