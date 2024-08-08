USD: How bad is the data and what is the Fed going to do about it? – ING

“For today, let's look out for initial claims. A higher figure will add to fears of rising unemployment and a Fed response. This is a dollar negative. DXY may well be capped at 103.15/50 on any rallies, with a bias to press 102 over the coming weeks.”

“Softer US data and a Fed response – perhaps signalled at the Jackson Hole symposium in two weeks – would deliver a steeper yield curve, more stability/recovery in risk assets and a broadly weaker USD. We are more in the latter camp here and think that the dollar can soften more broadly over the next couple of months.”

“Determining whether those equity corrections continue or fizzle out will be the combination of US data and Fedspeak. At the heart of the investment story is the issue of whether the US economy is going into recession. A recession without a Fed response could mean a flatter/inverted yield curve, heavy equity losses and a stronger US Dollar (USD).”

Some high-profile equity markets have seen their recoveries stall at key technical levels such as 5300 for the S&P 500 and 36,000 for the Nikkei 255. Technical analysts would like to see these markets close above those key technical levels before declaring that this corrective phase is over, ING’s FX strategist Chris Turner notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.