USD/CNY: Yuan to see further gains in the Year of the Ox – CIBC

China has entered the Lunar Year of the Ox. Though after an uncertain year in 2020 and with markets already setting up for a better 2021, might the Year of the Ox be another positive one? Details of the fourteenth five-year plan and the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party should open the economy further, suggesting appreciation of the yuan ahead, economists at CIBC Capital Markets brief.
Key quotes
“Recent PBoC liquidity management, and ongoing strong inward portfolio and FDI flows that are contributing to currency gains, reinforce our positive view.”
“We raise the liquidity picture as the management of it to-date has been as we might expect. Though any anxiety that policy tightening may continue would be a headwind to our bullish view.”
“A tighter monetary policy in China than other major economies has not been so tight as to curb a recovery, but has been a support for the currency against other majors. We expect that to continue.”
“The yuan has been stable to strong since mid-2020 and we forecast further gains this year and next. To any degree that the Year of the Ox encourages consumers and investors, we see markets taking it in stride and maintaining CNH gains.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, ahead of EZ CPI
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, extending its losses. The US dollar is benefiting from the risk-averse mood and high US yields. Eurozone inflation figures and speeches from Fed officials are awaited.
GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.39 as the dollar gains ground. Speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards.
XAU/USD bounces off multi-month lows, lacks follow-through
Strong follow-through USD buying continued exerting some downward pressure on gold. A softer risk tone, retreating US bond yields helped limit any deeper losses for the metal. The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term decline.
Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08
Cardano price shows resilient bulls pushing the coin to new all-time highs regularly. Now, a 10% to 15% pullback seems to be coming ADA’s way before a 100% bull rally. This bull rally will put Cardano price at a new all-time high of $2.08.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.