USD/CNY fix: 6.4414 vs. prev fix 6.4612, strongest since Sep 16

In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan (CNY) at 6.4414, the strongest since Sep 16, vs. the previous fix of 6.4612 and the prior close of 6.4285.
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
The onshore yuan (CNY) differs from the offshore one (CNH) in trading restrictions, this last one is not as tightly controlled.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
