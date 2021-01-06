USD/CNH Price Analysis: Recovers to the 50-hour SMA hurdle

- USD/CNH has bounced from multi-month lows to the 50-hour SMA resistance.
- Intraday charts show scope for a further corrective rally.
USD/CNH is currently trading near the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) hurdle of 6.4447, having printed a low of 6.4119 on Tuesday. That was the lowest level since June 2018.
The hourly and 4-hour chart relative strength indices (RSI) have now diverged in favor of the bulls. Meanwhile, the daily chart RSI is reporting oversold conditions with a below-30 print.
As such, a stronger corrective bounce to the 4-hour chart hurdle-turned-support of 6.4927 could be seen. However, a failure to beat the 50-hour SMA may invite selling pressure, yielding a drop to fresh multi-month lows below 6.40.
Hourly chart
Trend: Corrective bounce
Technical levels
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.4438
|Today Daily Change
|0.0096
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|6.4342
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.5149
|Daily SMA50
|6.5622
|Daily SMA100
|6.6752
|Daily SMA200
|6.8671
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.4578
|Previous Daily Low
|6.4118
|Previous Weekly High
|6.5366
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.4887
|Previous Monthly High
|6.5854
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.4887
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.4294
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.4403
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.4115
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.3887
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.3655
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.4575
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.4806
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.5034
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.7750 as USD rebounds on Georgia's nail-biting race
AUD/USD drops below 0.7750, easing further from 34-month highs of 0.7778, as risk sentiment turns sour. Markets await final outcome of the Georiga run-off, with a potential Democrats control of the US Senate. China's Caixin Services PMI fails to impress.
EUR/USD retreats from the highest since April 2018 at 1.2325
EUR/USD drops below 1.2300, having hit the highest level since April 2018 at 1.2325. Investors await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. The US dollar picks up bid across the board, as the risk sentiment falters despite a likely Democrat sweep.
Gold eases from session highs, eyes 5-day SMA support
Gold has backed off from multi-month highs. The 4-hour chart shows a bearish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). As such, the yellow metal could visit the ascending 5-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support at $1,927.
Five factors moving the US dollar in 2021 and not necessarily to the downside
Optimism about the recovery leads analysts to foresee a dollar downfall in 2021. The Federal Reserve is not the only central bank that is set to influence the greenback. President Biden’s stimulus efforts and his relationships with China are also critical.
US dollar index drops to lowest since April 2018 ahead of Georgia election results
US dollar drops as investors await Georgia election results. The dollar index hits the lowest since April 2018 with Democrats gaining an early lead.