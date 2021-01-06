USD/CNH Price Analysis: Recovers to the 50-hour SMA hurdle

USD/CNH has bounced from multi-month lows to the 50-hour SMA resistance.

Intraday charts show scope for a further corrective rally.

USD/CNH is currently trading near the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) hurdle of 6.4447, having printed a low of 6.4119 on Tuesday. That was the lowest level since June 2018.

The hourly and 4-hour chart relative strength indices (RSI) have now diverged in favor of the bulls. Meanwhile, the daily chart RSI is reporting oversold conditions with a below-30 print.

As such, a stronger corrective bounce to the 4-hour chart hurdle-turned-support of 6.4927 could be seen. However, a failure to beat the 50-hour SMA may invite selling pressure, yielding a drop to fresh multi-month lows below 6.40.

Hourly chart

Trend: Corrective bounce

Technical levels