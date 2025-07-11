US Dollar (USD) is expected to trade in a range between 7.1730 and 7.1880 against Chinese Yuan (CNH). In the longer run, increasing momentum suggests USD may rise, but it is too early to expect 7.2000 to come into view, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
Above 7.1630, USD may rise towards 7.1900
24-HOUR VIEW: "Our expectation for USD to 'edge lower and test 7.1720' did not materialise, as it traded in a range of 7.1769/7.1843 before closing largely unchanged at 7.1783 (-0.08%). The price action is likely part of a range trading phase. Today, we expect USD to trade between 7.1730 and 7.1880."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Our most recent narrative was from Wednesday (09 Jul, spot at 7.1825), in which 'the increasing upward momentum suggests USD may rise above 7.1900, but it is too early to expect 7.2000 to come into view.' While USD has not been able to make further headway to the upside, as long as USD holds above 7.1630 (no change in ‘strong support’ level), there is still a chance for USD to rise above 7.1900."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1700 amid firmer US Dollar
EUR/USD stays under pressure below 1.1700 in the European session on Friday. The pair is weighed by fading EU-US trade deal hopes as US President Trump is set to send a tariff letter to the European Union later in the day. Sustained haven demand for the US Dollar adds to EUR/USD's downside.
Meme coins to watch as Bitcoin hits record high
Meme coins Bonk, Dogwifhat, and Floki are positioned to extend gains as the weekly recovery reaches crucial resistance levels. The meme coins gain bullish momentum on the back of Bitcoin’s (BTC) recovery run, hitting a new all-time high on Thursday.
Gold price flirts with weekly top near $3,340 amid sustained safe-haven buying
Gold price attracts some follow-through buying for the third straight day on Friday and climbs to the top end of its weekly range in the European session. In a dramatic escalation of the trade war, US President Donald Trump this week issued notices to a slew of trading partners and raised concerns about a global trade war.
Unemployment rate set to rise in Canada, reinforcing expectations of a BoC rate cut
Consensus among market participants projects a slight rise in Canada’s Unemployment Rate to 7.1% in June, up from 7.0% in May. Additionally, investors forecast the economy will add no jobs in the same month, reversing May’s 8.8K increase.
GBP/USD keeps the red near 1.3550 after UK data
GBP/USD keeps losses near 1.3550 in European trading on Friday. The pair faces headwinds from an unexpected UK economic contraction in May. Additionally, a broadly firmer US Dollar on rising trade tensions continues to undermine GBP/USD.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.