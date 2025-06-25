1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "In our latest narrative from 09 Jun, when USD was at 7.1870, we indicated at that time that USD 'has likely moved back into a range trading phase, probably between 7.1620 and 7.2200.' After trading mostly sideways for a couple of weeks, USD dipped and tested the 7.1620 level yesterday. Downward momentum is building, albeit tentatively for now. From here, provided that the ‘strong resistance’ level, currently at 7.1950, is not breached, USD is likely to edge lower toward 7.1450."

24-HOUR VIEW: "Following USD price action two days ago, we highlighted the following yesterday: 'Despite the quiet price action, there has been a slight increase in downward momentum. Today, USD could edge lower, but any decline is unlikely break the major support at 7.1620. Resistance levels are at 7.1800 and 7.1900.' Our view was not wrong, as USD rose to 7.1790 and then dropped to a low of 7.1620. Although there has been no significant increase in downward momentum, we continue to see room for USD to edge lower, but given the current momentum, any decline is unlikely to reach 7.1450. Note that there is another support level at 7.1550. Today, resistance levels are at 7.1750 and 7.1800."

Room for US Dollar (USD) to continue to edge lower against Chinese Yuan (CNH), but any decline is unlikely to reach 7.1450. In the longer run, there has been a tentative buildup in momentum; USD is likely to edge lower toward 7.1450, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.