USD/CHF turns sideways to 1.0020 as DXY steadies, Fed’s Powell warns more 50 bps rate hikes

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/CHF is facing a time correction after a juggernaut upside move.
  • Fed’s Powell has warned that a 50 bps interest rate hike could continue longer.
  • The Swiss franc has remained vulnerable to failing to spurt the growth rates.

The USD/CHF pair is witnessing a time correction as momentum oscillators have turned extremely overbought on the lower timeframe. The pair is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of 1.0024-1.0035 in the Asian session. For the greenback bulls, sustainability above the psychological support of 1.0000 will be healthy going forward.

The pair have remained in the fist of the greenback bulls on the advancing US dollar index (DXY). The DXY is gaining sharply on upbeat economic data. The outperformance of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and above-expectation release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) have bolstered the odds of more jumbo rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year.

In the Asian session, the DXY is experiencing a mild correction after printing a fresh 19-year high at 104.93. Fed chair Jerome Powell in his interview with Marketplace national radio program stated that the Fed may elevate its interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) at each of its next two policy meetings. Adding to that, the Fed pledges that "we're prepared to do more." if data turn the wrong way.

Meanwhile, the Swiss franc is facing an extreme sell-off for a longer period as their ultra-loose monetary policy is failing to spurt the demand growth into their economy. Also, the flat Unemployment Rate and inflation numbers failed to provide and cushion to the asset.

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 1.0028
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.0031
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9713
Daily SMA50 0.9474
Daily SMA100 0.9338
Daily SMA200 0.9276
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0049
Previous Daily Low 0.9929
Previous Weekly High 0.9892
Previous Weekly Low 0.9707
Previous Monthly High 0.9759
Previous Monthly Low 0.9221
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0003
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9975
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9957
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9883
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9837
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0077
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0123
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0197

 

                                                                 

