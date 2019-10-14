USD/CHF technical analysis: Pivots around 200-day SMA, near mid-0.9900s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Continued with its struggle to extend the momentum beyond 200-DMA.
  • Bears eye a decisive break below the ascending trend-channel support.
  • Bulls are likely to await a sustained strength above the key parity mark.

The USD/CHF pair failed to capitalize on last week's attempted rebound from a support marked by the lower end of a two-month-old ascending trend-channel and met with some fresh supply on Monday.
 
The pair's repeated failed attempts to extend the momentum further beyond the very important 200-day SMA now seemed to suggest that the recent positive move might have already run out of the steam.
 
Meanwhile, oscillators on hourly charts have struggled to gain any meaningful traction but managed to hold with a mild positive bias, warranting some caution before placing any aggressive bearish bets.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break below the mentioned trend-channel support, currently near the 0.9925 region, before positioning for a slide back towards the 0.9900 handle.
 
Sustained weakness below the mentioned support will reaffirm a near-term bearish breakdown and accelerate the slide further towards the next major support near the 0.9860-55 region.
 
On the upside, bulls are likely to wait for a decisive breakthrough the parity mark, above which the pair is likely to aim towards testing the recent swing highs resistance near the 1.0025-30 region.
 
The momentum could further get extended, though is likely to confront stiff resistance near the top end of the mentioned trend-channel, currently near the 1.0100 round-figure mark.

USD/CHF daily chart

fxsoriginal

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9956
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 0.9967
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9939
Daily SMA50 0.9867
Daily SMA100 0.9881
Daily SMA200 0.9953
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9991
Previous Daily Low 0.9956
Previous Weekly High 0.9991
Previous Weekly Low 0.9904
Previous Monthly High 0.9988
Previous Monthly Low 0.9797
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.997
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9978
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9952
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9937
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9917
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9987
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0006
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0021

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

