USD/CHF sinks to fresh multi-month lows near 0.8600

- The USD/CHF saw a 0.70% decrease, hitting fresh multi-month lows around 0.8610.
- Thomas Barkin's dovish comments and lower US yields are weighing on the US Dollar.
- Raphael Bostic lowered the dovish hype and commented that the bank should be ‘patient’.
In Tuesday's session, the USD/CHF plunged to fresh multi-month lows of 0.8610, marking a 0.70% daily decline. This downward movement was mainly by dovish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed) spurred remarks from Thomas Barkin, which weighs on the US Dollar.
In that sense, the Federal Reserve hinted in its last Wednesday’s meeting that there likely won’t be any additional tightening, and the revised dot plots saw the bank’s officials forecasting 75 bps of easing in 2024. Since then, the US Dollar is under selling pressure, and any dovish guidance adds additional pressure to the Greenback. In line with that, Thomas Barkin commented on Tuesday that in case inflation continues declining, the Fed will “respond,” which fueled further expectations of easing. On the other hand, Raphael Bostic from Atlanta’s Fed sounded more cautious and warned that the policy needs to be “ resolute and patient” and that he sees only two rate cuts in 2024.
Meanwhile, US bond yields are presently trading lower. The 2-year rate is at 4.40%, while the 5 and 10-year rates are posted at 3.94% and 3.92% respectively. This downward trend of the US yields contributes to the downside of the pair as the US Dollar loses interest.
However, the Swiss economy, like much of Europe, is contracting with falling business confidence and investment, particularly in energy-intensive industries. These factors would potentially strengthen the USD against the CHF as the American economy is holding strong. On Wednesday, investors will watch the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Quarterly Bulletin from Q4 to get further insights on the economy.
USD/CHF levels to watch
The indicators on the daily chart reflect a dominant bearish momentum in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sending signals of an oversold market, frequently suggesting a nearing reversal or a temporary shift in the trend.
Adding to the bearish presence, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is also pointing toward increased selling pressure. The MACD's oversold conditions are represented by the prolonged printing of the red bars in the histogram, denoting a momentum that currently favors the sellers.
Further reinforcing this sentiment, the pair is situated below the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). The position distinctly signals that the bears are still in control in a larger context. This scenario, aligned with the mentioned indicators, signifies the continuation of a challenging environment for buyers.
Support Levels: 0.8600, 0.8550, 0.8500.
Resistance Levels: 0.8650, 0.8700, 0.8746 (20-day SMA).
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8611
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0062
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71
|Today daily open
|0.8673
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.876
|Daily SMA50
|0.8894
|Daily SMA100
|0.8905
|Daily SMA200
|0.8935
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8712
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8667
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8816
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.863
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8684
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8656
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8639
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8611
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8701
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8729
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8746
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds positive ground above 0.6730, eyes on US GDP data
The AUD/USD trades on a stronger note during the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair snaps its two-day losing streak on the day despite the upbeat US economic data and the modest rebound in the US Dollar. AUD/USD trades near 0.6732, up 0.10% on the day.
EUR/USD slides below 1.0950 as Dollar strengthens
EUR/USD fell below 1.0950 as the US Dollar gained momentum amid a deterioration in market sentiment. Wall Street suffered heavy losses, bolstering demand for the Greenback. Economic data scheduled for Thursday includes US Jobless Claims and the Philly Fed.
Gold eases within range, awaits US inflation gauges Premium
After spending the first half of the day in a narrow range near $2,040, Gold edged lower toward $2,030 in the American session. While the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red near 3.9%, XAU/USD's downside remains limited.
Ripple CEO says the company will have a “compliance-first mindset” in 2024; XRP price recovers
Ripple witnessed another milestone on Wednesday as the year comes to an end in the form of registering as a VASP with the Central Bank of Ireland. The event also happened to act as a bullish catalyst for XRP price, which broke through the recent downtrend.
US: Confidence surges after consumers are visited by three spirits
Consumer confidence rose in December to a five-month high of 110.7. The consensus-shattering outturn comes amid falling unemployment and lower gas prices and in particular as the stock market has climbed higher.