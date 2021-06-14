USD/CHF set to reach 0.9000 mark amid firmer USD, risk-on sentiment

- USD/CHF starts the fresh trading session on a quiet note.
- US dollar gains on upbeat economic data in a busy trading week.
- CHF remains grounded on its safe-haven appeal.
The USD/CHF pair is accumulating minor gains in the early Asian session on Monday. The pair is moving in a very narrow trade band consisting of 10-pips.
At the time of writing, USD/CHF trades at 0.8980, up 0.01% for the day.
The appreciative move in the US dollar kept USD/CHF higher in the previous session. Investors stay invested in the greenback ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC meeting this week.
The upbeat economic data continued to bolster the economic recovery and gained the prospects of sooner than expected Fed tapering. However, Fed officials have continued to downplay the rising pricing pressure as transitory.
The US dollar index gained on Friday after the US Michigan Consumer sentiment rose to 86.4 in June, beating the market sentiment of 84.
Meanwhile, the recent clash between the US and China sour the market sentiment that helped the US dollar to gain some traction. The Biden administration at the G7 summit questioned Beijing on covid-19, Taiwan, and human rights issues, which didn’t go well with China.
On the other hand, the Swiss franc maintains its safe-haven asset status, despite dismal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. However, the inflation rate rose to near a 2 year high at 0.6% in May, and the Unemployment rate fell to 3.1%. The readings suggest robust economic recovery, which, in turn, supports the currency.
As for now, traders are waiting for the release of the Swiss Producer and Import Price in a light economic calendar.
USD/CHF additional levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8984
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.898
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8984
|Daily SMA50
|0.9086
|Daily SMA100
|0.911
|Daily SMA200
|0.907
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8933
|Previous Weekly High
|0.901
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8926
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9165
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.893
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8975
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8959
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8942
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8904
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8875
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9009
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9038
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9076
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
