USD/CHF sees downside below 0.9820 as DXY turns subdued ahead of US Retail Sales

- USD/CHF is expected to display more downside after violating 0.9820 amid a correction in DXY.
- The DXY has renewed its 19-year high at 109.20 on soaring hawkish Fed bets.
- A 1% rate hike by the Fed may put an extreme burden on the growth prospects of the US economy.
The USD/CHF pair is declining gradually after failing to kiss the crucial resistance of 0.9900 on Thursday. The asset has displayed a squeeze in volatility and is likely to display an expansion in the same after surrendering the cushion of 0.9820
The US dollar index (DXY) has entered into a correction phase after failing to sustain above the dynamic hurdle of 109.00. The asset is refreshing its 19-year high in each trading session, which is sufficient to claim that the bulls' party is not over and the correction would turn into a bullish impulsive wave sooner.
The odds of a 100 basis points (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are advancing firmly and eventually are haunting the market participants as it is not necessary that the economy may handle the unusual burden. Fed policymakers are empowered by solid growth prospects and employment generation to sound hawkish in their interviews. The rate hike by 1% could test the strength of the economy and there is no surety that it may handle the burden more comfortably this time. Failing to do the same may drive the economy towards recession.
In today’s session, the release of the US Retail Sales will remain in focus. A preliminary estimate for the economic data is 0.8%, and outperformance is expected in comparison to the prior release of -0.3%.
On the Swiss franc front, the less dependency of the Swiss economy on oil imports from Russia is making it a lucrative bet as the economy won’t face the energy issues despite being in Europe. The focus will remain on commentary over interest rates by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), which will guide the market participants.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9833
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|0.9788
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9665
|Daily SMA50
|0.9743
|Daily SMA100
|0.9565
|Daily SMA200
|0.9388
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9834
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9757
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9798
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9562
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9786
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9804
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9752
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9716
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9676
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9829
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9869
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
