USD/CHF renews six-week top around 0.9300, Ukraine-Russia news, US data in focus

- USD/CHF grinds higher around multi-day top, recently picking up bids.
- Escalating geopolitical concerns surrounding Ukraine, Russia underpins US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
- 40-year high US inflation adds to the bullish bias ahead of next week’s key Fed meeting.
- US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will decorate calendar but major attention should be given to risk catalysts for clear direction.
USD/CHF bulls keep reins above 0.9300, refreshing the highest levels since late January ahead of Friday’s European session.
In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair is also up for positing the biggest weekly jump in six weeks amid the market’s rush towards the US dollar in search of risk-safety.
Other than the safe-haven demand, the US dollar also cheered upbeat inflation data ahead of next week’s crucial Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting. That said, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) refreshed its 40-year high while matching the 7.9% YoY forecast for February the previous day. Following that, the CME’s FedWatch Tool flashed 94% probabilities of 50 basis points of a rate hike in March.
It’s worth noting that the Russia-Ukraine war angst and the market’s inflation fears are likely the main catalysts behind the market’s latest risk-off mood.
Failures of peace talks and Moscow’s invasion of Kyiv might have recently pushed the US to revoke Russia’s preferred trade partner status. The Biden administration also eyes to discuss the same with the Group of Seven (G7) to increase hardships for Mr. Putin.
Elsewhere, UK Defense Ministry recently mentioned, “Russia likely seeking to reset, re-posture forces for renewed offensive activity in coming days.” Earlier in the day, Moscow’s military hit far West of Ukraine and Kharkiv institute that contains an experimental nuclear reactor.
Against this backdrop, stock futures in the US and Europe struggle for clear direction while the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 3.3 basis points (bps) to 1.976% by the press time. Further, the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains indecisive around 98.50 but seems determined to extend the previous four-week uptrend.
Looking forward, the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for March, expected 61.3 versus 62.8, will decorate the calendar and offer additional details on the US inflation, which will be helpful to forecast next week’s Fed moves. However, major attention will be given to the Russia-Ukraine headlines as Moscow has called for an emergency United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting to discuss the usage of chemical or biological weapons in the Ukraine war.
Read: Russia and Ukraine held talks, next week’s US Fed meeting in focus
Technical analysis
Although 10-DMA puts a floor under the short-term USD/CHF moves around 0.9255, a downward sloping resistance line from late November 2021, close to 0.9325, will be a tough nut to crack for the pair buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9306
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.9306
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9225
|Daily SMA50
|0.9211
|Daily SMA100
|0.9209
|Daily SMA200
|0.9193
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9309
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9255
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9278
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.915
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9289
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9276
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9271
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9236
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9216
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9325
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9344
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.938
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3100 after UK data
GBP/USD stays relatively quiet near 1.3100 in the European session on Friday despite the upbeat data releases from the UK. In January, the UK economy grew by 0.8%, surpassing the market expectation of 0.2%, and Industrial Production expanded by 0.7%. Investors stay focused on headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
EUR/USD battles 1.1000 as softer yields outweigh USD rebound
EUR/USD is consolidating the ECB-led declines around 1.1000 amid the US dollar pullback and a risk-off mood. Rising inflation concerns and prolonged Russia-Ukraine war weigh negatively on the Treasury yields, offering support to the currency pair.
Gold tests key support below $2,000 as US escalates pressure on Russia
Gold refreshes intraday low around $1,985 as bears attack a two-week-old ascending support line during early Friday morning in Europe. The yellow metal struggles to cheer the risk-off mood as hopes of faster monetary policy normalization direct traders towards the US dollar.
Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest.
US February consumer inflation vaults to a new 40-year record, real wages fall Premium
American consumer prices rose at the steepest rate in four decades, and are poised to go higher as the Ukraine war drives energy and commodities expenses to double digit gains.