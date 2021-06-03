USD/CHF remains on track to post highest daily close in three weeks near 0.9050

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF reached its highest level since May 14 on Thursday.
  • US Dollar Index posts strong daily gains after upbeat US data.
  • 10-year US T-bond yield is rising more than 2%.

The USD/CHF pair broke out of its two-week range on Thursday and reached its highest level since May 14 at 0.9052 before going into a consolidation phase in the late US session. As of writing, the pair was up 0.78% on the day at 0.9046.

US T-bond yields jump ahead of NFP report

The broad-based USD strength in the second half of the day fueled USD/CHF's rally. The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute reported on Thursday that the private sector employment in the US increased by 978,000 in May, compared to analysts' estimate of 650,000. Additionally, the weekly data published by the US Department of Labor showed that the Initial Jobless Claims declined to 385,000 from 405,000. Supported by the upbeat data, the US Dollar Index (DXY) started to edge higher.

Later in the session, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) announced that the Services PMI improved to a new series high of 64 in May from 62.7 in April. More importantly, the Prices Paid Index component of the PMI report jumped to its strongest level in nearly 15 years at 80.6, reviving inflation concerns. 

US Treasury bond yields surged higher and provided an additional boost to the USD. At the moment, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up 2.25% on the day and the DXY is up 0.67% at 90.50.

On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the May jobs report. Investors expect Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to rise by 644,000 following April's disappointing print of 266,000.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9046
Today Daily Change 0.0067
Today Daily Change % 0.75
Today daily open 0.8979
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9006
Daily SMA50 0.9146
Daily SMA100 0.9103
Daily SMA200 0.9074
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9024
Previous Daily Low 0.8967
Previous Weekly High 0.903
Previous Weekly Low 0.893
Previous Monthly High 0.9165
Previous Monthly Low 0.893
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9003
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8989
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8956
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8933
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8898
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9013
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9048
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9071

 

 

