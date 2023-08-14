USD/CHF remains capped below the 0.8800 barrier ahead of US Retail Sales

- USD/CHF trades sideways below the 0.8800 barrier after retreating from a multi-week high in the early Asian session.
- The markets are convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep the rate unchanged in its September meeting.
- The exacerbated trade war tensions between the US and China might benefit the Swiss Franc.
- Traders will take cues from the Swiss Producer and Import Prices, US Retail Sales.
The USD/CHF pair holds ground around 0.8782 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The pair remains sideways after retreating from multi-week high of 0.8827. The major pair remains capped around the 0.8800 barrier ahead of the Swiss Producer and Import Price Index for July and the US Retail Sales data.
Investors anticipate that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep the interest rate unchanged in its September meeting, but the possibility for an additional rate hike of 25 basis points (bps) increased to almost 40% in November. However, interest rates will stay high for longer in order to assure the return of inflation to 2%. This would maintain recession concerns. Market players will take more cues from US Retail Sales in July due on Tuesday and FOMC Minutes due later on Thursday. A more hawkish stance by the Fed might lift the US Dollar against its rivals.
On the other hand, market players is expected that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 2% in September, according to Bllomberg. About the data, the Swiss Unemployment Rate came in at 1.9% in July, matching expectations. The figure remained unchanged compared to the June reading and marked its lowest level since October 2022.
Furthermore, the headling surrounding the US-China relationship remains in focus. As a result of President Joe Biden's decision to restrict certain US technology investments in China, US investors have expressed concern that Beijing may retaliate or cease purchasing American technology. The renewed trade tension might benefit the safe-haven Swiss Franc and act as a headwind for the USD/CHF pair.
Moving on, the Swiss Federal Statistical Office will release the Producer and Import Prices on Tuesday. Meanwhile, US Retail Sales will be due later in the day. The monthly figure is expected to rise from 0.2% to 0.4% in July. Market participants will also monitor the FOMC minutes and the Fed officials’s comments for the Jackson Hole Symposium. Traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8783
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.8765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8697
|Daily SMA50
|0.8842
|Daily SMA100
|0.8921
|Daily SMA200
|0.9124
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8781
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8735
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8783
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.869
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8552
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8753
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8763
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.874
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8715
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8695
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8786
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8806
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8831
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
