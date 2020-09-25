USD/CHF refreshed two-month tops, eyeing 0.9300 mark amid notable USD demand

- USD/CHF continued gaining positive traction for the sixth consecutive session on Friday.
- Sustained USD buying interest was seen as a key factor fueling the strong positive move.
- Bullish traders seemed rather unaffected by a weaker opening in the US equity markets.
The USD/CHF pair maintained its bid tone through the early North American session and was last seen trading near two-month tops, around the 0.9285-90 region.
The pair added to this week's strong gains and continued scaling higher for the sixth consecutive session on the last trading day of the week. The prevalent strong bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar was seen as a key factor fueling the momentum.
Investors remain concerned that the second wave of coronavirus infections could lead to severe lockdown restrictions. This, along with the likelihood of an economic slowdown continued boosting the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.
Friday's disappointing release of the US Durable Goods Orders added to the market worries. In fact, the headline orders recorded a modest growth of 0.4% in August, marking a sharp deceleration from the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 11.7%.
Meanwhile, a weaker opening in the US equity markets, amid skepticism over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures and which tends to undermine the safe-haven Swiss franc, did little to hinder the USD/CHF pair's bullish trajectory.
Hopes that the US Congress could break months-long impasse to agree on the next round of fiscal stimulus measures revived after a key lawmaker said that Democrats in the US House of Representatives were working on a $2.2 trillion package that could be voted on next week.
The ongoing momentum seems strong enough to push the pair further beyond the 0.9300 mark, towards 100-day SMA, around the 0.9340-45 region. Nevertheless, the USD/CHF pair remains on track to end the week on an upbeat note and record its highest weekly close since July.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9287
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.9268
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9124
|Daily SMA50
|0.9143
|Daily SMA100
|0.9347
|Daily SMA200
|0.952
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.928
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9216
|Previous Weekly High
|0.914
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9052
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9256
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9241
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9229
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.919
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9165
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9293
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9319
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9358
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges weekly lows after mixed Durable Goods Orders
US Durable Goods Orders were up a measly 0.4% in August, missing expectations of 1.0%, although Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft jumped 1.8%. Equities bounce from lows, but the dollar maintains its strength.
GBP/USD loses 1.2700 as the dollar keeps rallying
GBP/USD approaches its weekly low at 1.2674 as demand for the American currency extends into the final trading session of the week. Hopes for a UK trade deal with the EU doing little for Sterling.
XAU/USD hangs near 2-month lows, bears await a break below 100-DMA
Gold failed to capitalize on the previous day's modest rebound from the vicinity of 100-day SMA support, instead met with some fresh supply on Friday.
Breaking: The IRS makes it hard to pretend you don’t have Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency holders might have a hard time trying to hide their Bitcoins or other digital assets. IRS considers changing the standard 1040 form by including a bold question on the front page: At any time during 2020, did you sell, receive, send, exchange, or otherwise acquire any financial interest in any virtual currency?
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $40.80
WTI (futures on NYMEX) turns south towards the $40 mark in the European session, having faced rejection above $40.50 on several occasions.