USD/CHF pullback eyes 0.9200 as markets brace for Ukraine-Russia ceasefire

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF pares the biggest daily rise in seven weeks.
  • Market sentiment improves as Ukraine stops Russia from most directions, US readies NATO meeting.
  • Moscow showed readiness to discuss terms for Kyiv’s surrender but Ukraine eyes ceasefire.
  • US data, Fedspeak may also entertain traders but nothing more important than geopolitics.

USD/CHF portrays the general US dollar pullback while consolidating the previous day’s heavy gains ahead of Friday’s European session. That said, the quote drops 0.16% intraday to 0.9236 by the press time, following that heaviest rally last seen in early January.

Having witnessed the Russia-led market panic the previous day, traders expect a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow, which in turn weighs on the US dollar’s safe-haven demand and the USD/CHF pair as well.

Ukraine President Zelenskiy’s comments that Russian troops stopped from advancing in most directions seemed to have added to the recently upbeat mood. On the same line was the news that US President Joe Biden us up for a virtual meeting to discuss the security situation in and around Ukraine improved mood in the early Asian session. Before that, comments from Russia, like “Moscow is willing to negotiate the terms of Ukraine's surrender,” added to the market’s cautious optimism even as Ukraine President Zelenskyy said they need to discuss a ceasefire with Russia.

While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.60% and the US Treasury yields remain pressured around 1.95%, which in turn underpin the US Dollar Index (DXY) pullback from a 20-month high.

In addition to the geopolitical updates, the fears that geopolitics will push back Fed from faster rate-hikes may also have weighed on the DXY. However, the latest data from the US and Fedspeak have been upbeat, suggesting a faster trajectory towards monetary policy normalization. As a result, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely Core PCE Price Index, as well as Durable Goods Orders, for January will also be important for USD/CHF traders to watch for clear direction.

Technical analysis

Unless closing beyond a three-month-old descending trend line, around 0.9285 by the press time, USD/CHF sellers remain directed towards the 200-DMA level of 0.9182.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9233
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.19%
Today daily open 0.9251
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9232
Daily SMA50 0.9203
Daily SMA100 0.9211
Daily SMA200 0.9181
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9289
Previous Daily Low 0.9172
Previous Weekly High 0.9274
Previous Weekly Low 0.9188
Previous Monthly High 0.9343
Previous Monthly Low 0.9092
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9244
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9217
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9186
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9121
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.907
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9303
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9354
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9419

 

 

EUR/USD regains 1.1200 on cautious optimism over Russia-Ukraine crisis

EUR/USD regains 1.1200 on cautious optimism over Russia-Ukraine crisis

EUR/USD pares the biggest daily loss in three months, grinds near-daily highs. Hopes that the US could broker a ceasefire deal through NATO triggered the latest rebound even as Russia bombards Ukraine. US President Biden will have a virtual meeting with global allies NATO members.

EUR/USD News

Crypto market bounces back as Biden imposes sanctions on Russia

Crypto market bounces back as Biden imposes sanctions on Russia

US President Joe Biden said that the United States will block five of the biggest Russian banks following Russia's attack on Ukraine. The cryptocurrency market has seen a rebound following new sanctions imposed on Russia. 

Read more

Markets quake on Russian invasion of Ukraine but quickly discover Realpolitik

Markets quake on Russian invasion of Ukraine but quickly discover Realpolitik

US Treasury yields fall and the dollar rises as investors seek safety. Oil and commodity prices jump, eyeing scarcity, supply disruptions, then retreat. 

Read more

