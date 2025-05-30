USD/CHF stuck between 0.8180–0.8300 as buyers fail to sustain breakout above resistance.

RSI remains bearish; a break below 0.8200 could expose the May 7 low and YTD trough at 0.8034.

Bulls must reclaim 0.8250 to retest 0.8300 and challenge the 50-day SMA at 0.8376.

USD/CHF trades subdued on Friday after a US report showed that inflation is approaching the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 2% goal. Meanwhile, US President Trump complained about the slow negotiations between Beijing and Washington, which have roiled the markets. However, he stated that he would speak with China’s President Xi Jinping to help resolve the issue. The pair is trading flat at 0.8227.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

USD/CHF remains downward biased, but the trend stalled, consolidating within the 0.8180-0.8300 range during the last eight days. On Thursday, the pair reached a seven-day high of 0.8347, but buyers failed to hold onto the 0.8300 mark, which exacerbated the pair’s decline toward the 0.8200 mark.

Momentum, as measured by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), is bearish, but buyers holding USD/CHF above 0.8200 could open the door for higher prices.

Despite this, the path of least resistance is downwards. The first support is 0.8200, followed by the May 7 low of 0.8184. On further weakness, the next support seen is 0.8034, the year-to-date (YTD) low.

Conversely, if USD/CHF rallies past 0.8250, look for a test of 0.8300. On further strength, the next resistance would be the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 0.8376, followed by the 0.84 mark.

USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily