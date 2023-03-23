- USD/CHF bounced off the weekly lows around 0.9110s as the US Dollar pares its losses.
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: To shift neutral, above 0.9200; otherwise, the YTD lows would be tested.
The USD/CHF finished Thursday’s session with a loss of 0.11% after hitting a low of 0.9118 and closing at around 0.9163. As the Asian session begins, the USD/CHF is trading at around 0.9160s, as sellers continued to drive prices for the fourth straight day.
USD/CHF Price action
The USD/CHF daily chart portrays the pair as downward biased, but Thursday’s price action formed a hammer candlestick preceded by a downtrend; it’s usually a bullish candle. But buyers need to crack March’s 23 daily high at 0.9180 if they want to drive the USD/CHF higher.
For a bullish resumption, the USD/CHF first resistance would be 0.9200. Break above, and the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9249 would be up for grabs. The 50-day EMA would be tested at 0.9278 before the USD/CHF reaches 0.9300.
On the flip side, and the path of least resistance, the USD/CHF first support would be March’s 23 low at 0.9118. A breach of the latter and the USD/CHF will fall to the March 13 daily low at 0.9070 before challenging the YTD low at 0.9059.
USD/CHF Daily chart
USD/CHF Technical levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9164
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9174
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9312
|Daily SMA50
|0.9257
|Daily SMA100
|0.9343
|Daily SMA200
|0.9536
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9246
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9147
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9342
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9072
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9429
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9059
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9185
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9208
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9132
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.909
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9034
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9231
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9288
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9329
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
