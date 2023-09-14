Share:
  • USD/CHF in a strong uptrend on the daily chart, targeting key resistance at 0.9000.
  • A break above 0.9000 could lead to a test of the 200-day Moving Average at 0.9041, followed by the May 31 high at 0.9147.
  • Sellers need to push the pair below this week’s low of 0.8893 to regain control and shift momentum.

The US Dollar (USD) prolonged its gains versus the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Thursday, as the Greenback (USD) prints a six-month high, as inflation data during the last couple of days shows inflation remains elevated. Nevertheless, money market futures do not foresee a rate hike in September, but November remains open. Hence, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.8964 after hitting a daily low of 0.8914.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The daily chart depicts the pair as in a steady uptrend, with USD/CHF buyers eyeing the 0.9000 mark. A breach of the latter would expose the 200-day Moving Average (DMA) at 0.9041 before the major reaches the May 31 daily high at 0.9147. On the other hand, sellers must drag prices below the current week’s low of 0.8893 if they want to reclaim control.

The USD/CHF is set to test the 0.9000 mark in the short term, but buyers must first reclaim the R1 daily pivot at 0.8960. if that level is surpassed, the pair will aim toward the R2 pivot point at 0.8985 before claiming 0.9000. Conversely, the major would shift downwards if it drops below today’s daily low of 0.8914.

Overview
Today last price 0.8961
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 0.8937
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8852
Daily SMA50 0.8774
Daily SMA100 0.888
Daily SMA200 0.9046
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8952
Previous Daily Low 0.8907
Previous Weekly High 0.8945
Previous Weekly Low 0.8833
Previous Monthly High 0.8876
Previous Monthly Low 0.869
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8935
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8924
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8912
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8887
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8867
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8957
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8977
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9002

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

