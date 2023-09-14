- USD/CHF in a strong uptrend on the daily chart, targeting key resistance at 0.9000.
- A break above 0.9000 could lead to a test of the 200-day Moving Average at 0.9041, followed by the May 31 high at 0.9147.
- Sellers need to push the pair below this week’s low of 0.8893 to regain control and shift momentum.
The US Dollar (USD) prolonged its gains versus the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Thursday, as the Greenback (USD) prints a six-month high, as inflation data during the last couple of days shows inflation remains elevated. Nevertheless, money market futures do not foresee a rate hike in September, but November remains open. Hence, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.8964 after hitting a daily low of 0.8914.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart depicts the pair as in a steady uptrend, with USD/CHF buyers eyeing the 0.9000 mark. A breach of the latter would expose the 200-day Moving Average (DMA) at 0.9041 before the major reaches the May 31 daily high at 0.9147. On the other hand, sellers must drag prices below the current week’s low of 0.8893 if they want to reclaim control.
The USD/CHF is set to test the 0.9000 mark in the short term, but buyers must first reclaim the R1 daily pivot at 0.8960. if that level is surpassed, the pair will aim toward the R2 pivot point at 0.8985 before claiming 0.9000. Conversely, the major would shift downwards if it drops below today’s daily low of 0.8914.
USD/CHF Price Action – Daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8961
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.8937
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8852
|Daily SMA50
|0.8774
|Daily SMA100
|0.888
|Daily SMA200
|0.9046
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8952
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8907
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8945
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8833
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.869
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8935
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8912
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8887
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8867
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8957
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8977
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9002
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0650 after dovish ECB hike
EUR/USD remains under pressure, trading at the lowest level since late May. The Euro fell across the board after the ECB hiked rates by 25 bps but signaled the end of its tightening cycle. The US Dollar is mixed after data showed a resilient US economy.
GBP/USD drops below the 200-day SMA, tests 1.2400
GBP/USD extended the decline during the American session and and bottomed at 1.2400, the lowest intraday level since June 6. The Greenback strengthened after upbeat US Retail Sales, Jobless Claims and PPI data amid higher US yields.
Gold bounces from lower lows, hovers around $1,910 Premium
Gold prices extended their monthly decline, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,901 in the aftermath of the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy announcement. The bright metal later rebounded amid optimistic stocks, although it holds around the $1,910 price zone.
MATIC price climbs as Polygon outlines proposals for 2.0 upgrade
Polygon network developers published three proposals to implement the transition to Polygon 2.0. The proposals include the creation of a POL token to replace MATIC as the native gas and staking token of the ecosystem.
NVDA gains alongside NASDAQ Thursday as focus turns to Arm IPO
Nvidia (NVDA) stock has gained 1.2% in Thursday’s premarket to just above $460 on general excitement over the Arm Holdings (ARM) IPO. NASDAQ futures have added 0.5% at the time of writing.