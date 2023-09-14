The USD/CHF is set to test the 0.9000 mark in the short term, but buyers must first reclaim the R1 daily pivot at 0.8960. if that level is surpassed, the pair will aim toward the R2 pivot point at 0.8985 before claiming 0.9000. Conversely, the major would shift downwards if it drops below today’s daily low of 0.8914.

The daily chart depicts the pair as in a steady uptrend, with USD/CHF buyers eyeing the 0.9000 mark. A breach of the latter would expose the 200-day Moving Average (DMA) at 0.9041 before the major reaches the May 31 daily high at 0.9147. On the other hand, sellers must drag prices below the current week’s low of 0.8893 if they want to reclaim control.

The US Dollar (USD) prolonged its gains versus the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Thursday, as the Greenback (USD) prints a six-month high, as inflation data during the last couple of days shows inflation remains elevated. Nevertheless, money market futures do not foresee a rate hike in September, but November remains open. Hence, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.8964 after hitting a daily low of 0.8914.

