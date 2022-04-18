  • The USD/CHF begins the week in positive territory, up 0.25%.
  • USD/CHF Price Forecast: Tilted to the upside, and if it reclaims 0.9500, a move towards 0.9800 is on the cards.

The Swiss franc extends its losses as depicted by the USD/CHF rising in the North American session, amidst a downbeat sentiment, courtesy of geopolitics, a strong US dollar, and rising US Treasury yields, a tailwind for the USD/CHF. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9444.

The market sentiment remains dampened on geopolitics surrounding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that peace talks are at a dead end and would end if Russia destroyed the Ukrainian troops in Mariupol. At the same time, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said that talks at the Foreign Ministry level have not happened in weeks, so a truce appears unexpected to occur in the near term.

In the Asian session, the USD/CHF opened near the day’s lows, seesawing around the daily pivot at 0.9420s, and traded in a 30-pip range upwards, around the 0.9420-55 area.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the USD/CHF is tilted to the upside and would exacerbate a move towards 0.9800 if USD/CHF bulls reclaim 0.9500. Oscillators remain in the bullish area, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 67.71, though short of reaching overbought conditions.

Upwards, the USD/CHF first resistance would be the YTD high at 0.9460. A breach of the latter would expose 0.9500, followed by June’s 2020 cycle highs at 0.9533 and then the 0.9600 mark.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9444
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 0.9433
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9317
Daily SMA50 0.9281
Daily SMA100 0.9241
Daily SMA200 0.922
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9443
Previous Daily Low 0.9413
Previous Weekly High 0.9443
Previous Weekly Low 0.9287
Previous Monthly High 0.946
Previous Monthly Low 0.915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9432
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9425
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9416
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9399
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9386
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9447
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.946
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9477

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

