USD/CHF prints three-day downtrend to extend pullback from monthly peak.

Three-week-old ascending support line holds the gate for bears.

Downside break of 20-SMA, bearish MACD signals hint at further downside.

Buyers need to cross immediate resistance line to retake control.

USD/CHF remains pressured near the intraday low of 0.9785 as bears approach the short-term key support line during Tuesday’s initial Asian session. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair portrays a three-day downtrend while extending Friday’s pullback from the highest levels since mid-July.

That said, the quote’s latest weakness takes clues from the bearish MACD signals, downbeat RSI (14) and its break of the 20-SMA support, now resistance around 0.9810.

However, the sellers need validation from an upward slopping support line from early August, at 0.9780 by the press time, to welcome USD/CHF bears.

Following that, a downward trajectory towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s upside from August 11 to September 01 can’t be ruled out.

Meanwhile, the 20-SMA hurdle surrounding 0.9810 precedes the immediate resistance line from the last Thursday, close to 0.9830 at the latest, to restrict the short-term recovery of the USD/CHF pair. Also acting as an upside filter is the monthly peak surrounding 0.9860.

Overall, USD/CHF remains on the bear’s radar but the 0.9780 could work as a trigger for the fresh selling.

USD/CHF: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected