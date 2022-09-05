- USD/CHF prints three-day downtrend to extend pullback from monthly peak.
- Three-week-old ascending support line holds the gate for bears.
- Downside break of 20-SMA, bearish MACD signals hint at further downside.
- Buyers need to cross immediate resistance line to retake control.
USD/CHF remains pressured near the intraday low of 0.9785 as bears approach the short-term key support line during Tuesday’s initial Asian session. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair portrays a three-day downtrend while extending Friday’s pullback from the highest levels since mid-July.
That said, the quote’s latest weakness takes clues from the bearish MACD signals, downbeat RSI (14) and its break of the 20-SMA support, now resistance around 0.9810.
However, the sellers need validation from an upward slopping support line from early August, at 0.9780 by the press time, to welcome USD/CHF bears.
Following that, a downward trajectory towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s upside from August 11 to September 01 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, the 20-SMA hurdle surrounding 0.9810 precedes the immediate resistance line from the last Thursday, close to 0.9830 at the latest, to restrict the short-term recovery of the USD/CHF pair. Also acting as an upside filter is the monthly peak surrounding 0.9860.
Overall, USD/CHF remains on the bear’s radar but the 0.9780 could work as a trigger for the fresh selling.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9791
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|0.9811
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9602
|Daily SMA50
|0.9634
|Daily SMA100
|0.9682
|Daily SMA200
|0.9462
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.986
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9784
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9861
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9658
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9808
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9371
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9813
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9831
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9776
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9742
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9701
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9852
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9894
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9928
