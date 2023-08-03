USD/CHF Price Analysis: Retreats despite high US bond yields, forms bearish-harami pattern

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:
  • USD/CHF retraces from four-week highs, trading at 0.8742, down 0.44% as USD dips even as Treasury bond yields remain elevated.
  • Formation of a ‘bearish-harami’ two-candle chart pattern indicates potential further downside, with key support levels at 0.8733 (20-day EMA), 0.8724 (38.2% Fib), and 0.8700.
  • If buyers prevail, resistance levels to watch are 0.8776 (50% Fib), 0.8805 (week’s high), and 0.8828 (61.8% Fib).

USD/CHF retraces as the US Dollar (USD) dips, despite US Treasury bond yields remaining high as market participants prepare for Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls report. Sentiment has shifted and is mixed, hence the greenback’s sudden weakness after hitting a new four-week high of 102.843, as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY). At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.8742, down 0.44%.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook

From a daily chart perspective, the USD/CHF is forming a ‘bearish-harami’ two-candle chart pattern, which warrants further downside is expected, but support emerging at the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.8733, could hurt sellers’ plans for lower prices. If that scenario plays out, the USD/CHF next support to challenge would be the 38.2% Fibonacci (Fib) retracement at 0.8724, followed by the August 2 daily low of 0.8713, ahead of the 0.8700 figure.

On the other hand, if USD/CHF buyers move in, technical resistance emerges at the 50% Fib level at 0.8776, which, once cleared, will expose the current week’s high of 0.8805. A breach of the latter, the USD/CHF would rally toward the 61.8% Fib retracement at 08828.

USD/CHF Price Action – Daily chart

USD/CHF Daily chart

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.8749
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 0.8775
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8702
Daily SMA50 0.8886
Daily SMA100 0.8955
Daily SMA200 0.9167
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8806
Previous Daily Low 0.8718
Previous Weekly High 0.8737
Previous Weekly Low 0.8552
Previous Monthly High 0.9005
Previous Monthly Low 0.8552
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8772
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8752
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8727
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8678
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8639
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8815
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8854
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8903

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steady near 1.0950 as caution prevails ahead of NFP Premium

EUR/USD steady near 1.0950 as caution prevails ahead of NFP

The EUR/USD pair declined to its lowest level since early July, dropping below 1.0920, before rebounding and finding resistance again at 1.0960. The pair is currently moving around 1.0950, with markets remaining quiet ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 as focus turn to US jobs data

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 as focus turn to US jobs data

GBP/USD reversed its direction and climbed above 1.2725, rising above the level it had before the Bank of England rate hike. It is hovering around 1.2700 as market participants await US employment data.

GBP/USD News

Gold: US Dollar firmer ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls report Premium

Gold: US Dollar firmer ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls report

XAU/USD consolidates losses on Thursday, trading in the $1,930 price zone after falling to $1,929.48 a troy ounce, its lowest in almost a month.

Gold News

Shiba Inu gears up to compete with DeFi tokens, unveils plans for digital ID verification

Shiba Inu gears up to compete with DeFi tokens, unveils plans for digital ID verification

Shiba Inu, a crypto project that gained popularity as a meme coin, is gearing up to find utility among serious investors. A representative of the Shiba Inu blockchain told CoinDesk that SHIB has plans to implement digital identity verification for applications in its ecosystem.

Read more

With Palantir stock sliding over 5%, bearish outside candle signals reversal

With Palantir stock sliding over 5%, bearish outside candle signals reversal

Palantir (PLTR) stock dove 5.1% on Wednesday as the broad equity market contracted from the bearish news that Fitch had downgraded the US government’s credit rating.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures