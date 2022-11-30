  • The Swiss Franc trades with decent gains of 0.20% against the US Dollar.
  • The USD/CHF is range-bound around 0.9300-0.9630 due to the lack of a catalyst.
  • USD/CHF Price Analysis: Double bottom emerged around 0.9350, targeting a rally to 0.9800.

The USD/CHF retraces from weekly highs reached around 0.9540s, drops toward the 0.9500 figure, due to a mixed sentiment ahead of a scheduled speech by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9516, below its opening price by 0.23%.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The USD/CHF daily chart portrays the pair as downward biased after plummeting below the 200-day EMA. However, the USD/CHF has failed to crack below the August 22 swing low at 0.9474, exacerbating a consolidation within 0.9350-0.9600, just below the current location of the 200-day EMA at 0.9636.

Of note, the USD/CHF tested the 0.9350 price level twice, depicting a double bottom formation, which would target a rally toward 0.9800. However, to validate the pattern, the USD/CHF needs to break above 0.9650, exacerbating a rally towards 0.9700 and beyond.

Therefore, the USD/CHF first resistance would be 0.9600. Break above will expose the 200-day EMA at 0.9636, followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 0.9659, ahead of the 0.9700 figure. Once cleared, the sellers' next line of defense would be the psychological 0.9800 figure.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9517
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 0.954
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9629
Daily SMA50 0.9803
Daily SMA100 0.9719
Daily SMA200 0.9639
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9546
Previous Daily Low 0.946
Previous Weekly High 0.9598
Previous Weekly Low 0.9388
Previous Monthly High 1.0148
Previous Monthly Low 0.9781
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9513
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9493
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9485
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.943
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.957
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9601
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9656

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers on Powell's dovish words

EUR/USD recovers on Powell's dovish words

EUR/USD trimmed intraday losses and trades around 1.0340 as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a dovish message. Slower pace of monetary policy tightening could start as soon as next December. Further evidence of easing inflation still needed

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD nears 1.2000 as US Dollar resumes decline

GBP/USD nears 1.2000 as US Dollar resumes decline

GBP/USD rapidly recovered the 1.2000 threshold, as Wall Street turned green following a dovish speech from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, reviving risk-appetite with his conservative stance.

GBPUSD News

Gold approaches $1,700 as Powell speaks

Gold approaches $1,700 as Powell speaks

XAU/USD bounced sharply from its intraday low and nears $1,760 as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's words support a slower pace of rate hikes starting next December.. Mixed US data showed better-than-anticipated growth but tepid employment performance.

Gold News

ECB director calls for Bitcoin ban, says BTC is not suitable for payments or investments

ECB director calls for Bitcoin ban, says BTC is not suitable for payments or investments

European Central Bank's head stated Bitcoin should not be legalized. The bank’s director general Ulrich Bindseil states that regulation of cryptocurrencies is not equivalent to legalization.

Read more

S&P 500 (SPX) waits for Powell as ADP helps doves and GDP helps hawks

S&P 500 (SPX) waits for Powell as ADP helps doves and GDP helps hawks

Equities snoozed across the finish line on Tuesday with little catalyst. The Dow closed completely flat almost to the tick. The NASDAQ was lower by 0.7%, and the S&P 500 was also barely changed. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures