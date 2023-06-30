USD/CHF Price Analysis: Fails at 0.9000, dips below key support levels amidst fading selling pressure

  • USD/CHF drops below key 0.90 level, extending losses as sellers eye a test of the 0.8900 mark.
  • Despite losses, fading selling pressure indicated by RSI and positive three-day RoC signals potential recovery.
  • If breached, initial resistance at 20-day EMA opens path to 50-day EMA at 0.9007 and beyond.

USD/CHF fails to decisively crack the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9007, drops beneath the 0.90 figure, and extends its losses below technical support levels, as sellers see a test of the 0.8900 mark. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF trades at 0.8947, down 0.51%.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The USD/CHF is neutral to downward biased, as price action remains constrained within the 0.89/0.90 area for the last two trading weeks. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator portrays sellers in charge, but it should be said the RSI has printed higher throughs, suggesting selling pressure is fading. In the meantime, the three-day Rate of Change (RoC) remains positive despite the USD/CHF is printing losses.

If USD/CHF continues to edge lower, the first support would be 0.8900. A breach of the latter will expose the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.8819. Conversely, if buyers reclaim the 20-day EXMA at 0.8979, that will expose the 50-day EMA at 0.9007. Once cleared, the next resistance would be the 100-day EMA at 0.9080 before challenging the 0.9100 mark.

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Price Action – Daily chart

USD/CHF Daily chart

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.8947
Today Daily Change -0.0047
Today Daily Change % -0.52
Today daily open 0.8994
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9001
Daily SMA50 0.898
Daily SMA100 0.9088
Daily SMA200 0.9309
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9002
Previous Daily Low 0.8944
Previous Weekly High 0.9013
Previous Weekly Low 0.8907
Previous Monthly High 0.9148
Previous Monthly Low 0.882
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.898
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8966
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8957
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8921
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8899
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9016
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9038
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9074

 

 

 
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

