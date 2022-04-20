- The USD/CHF fell on the back of US dollar weakness, losing 0.34% on Wednesday.
- Most G8 currencies printed gains against the greenback in the FX complex, as the DXY dropped 0.65%.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: The dip towards 0.9460 found some buying pressure as bulls prepare for a renewed 0.9500 test.
The Swiss franc recovered some ground against the greenback, as the latter suffered losses dragged down by US Treasury yields, which also fell some nine basis points to 2.840%. At 0.9485, the USD/CHF portrays the aforementioned, down some 0.33%, back below the 0.9500 figure.
The market sentiment improved in the North American session. US equities rose, except for the Nasdaq Composite, which fell 1.22% on the drop of Netflix. In the FX complex, risk-sensitive currencies rose while safe-haven peers, like the CHF and the JPY, trimmed losses.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of six currencies, edged down 0.65% and was last seen at 100.337.
During the day in the Asian session, the USD/CHF opened near 0.9530s yearly highs but dropped on what appears to be a profit-taking move by USD bulls, which triggered losses of the greenback against most G8 currencies across the board. In the case of the USD/CHF, it reached support some pips near the S1 daily pivot at 0.9460, then pushed towards the daily pivot around 0.9490.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF daily chart depicts the pair as upward biased. Given that the USD/CHF broke above the YTD high at 0.9460 and April’s 1, 2021 cycle high at 0.9472, it opened the door for a move towards 0.9500 and beyond. Furthermore, it’s worth noting that Wednesday’s dip found some buying pressure near the 0.9460 area, which lifted the pairs towards 0.9490, opening the door for further USD/CHF upside.
With that said, the USD/CHF first resistance would be the figure at 0.9500. A break above would pave the way towards June 30, 2020, a cycle high at 0.9533. A breach of the latter would expose the 0.9600 mark, followed by June 5, 2020, a daily high at 0.9650.
Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9485
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|0.9523
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9332
|Daily SMA50
|0.9291
|Daily SMA100
|0.9246
|Daily SMA200
|0.9223
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9523
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9434
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9443
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9287
|Previous Monthly High
|0.946
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9489
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9468
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9463
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9404
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9374
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9553
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9583
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9643
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
