USD/CHF Price Analysis: Corrective pullback eyes 0.9150 but bears keep reins

- USD/CHF takes the bids to refresh intraday high, bounces off one-week low.
- Oscillators and bear cross favor sellers, fortnight-old descending trend line, key DMAs restrict short-term recovery.
- 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level limits immediate downside.
USD/CHF consolidates recent losses around a one-week low, picking up bids to refresh daily high near 0.9138 amid early Monday morning in Europe.
Even so, bear cross of the 50-DMA to the 100-DMA joins downbeat MACD and Momentum to keep sellers hopeful.
That said, a descending resistance line from January 10, around 0.9165-70, restricts the immediate rebound of the pair ahead of the latest swing high near 0.9180.
Even if the USD/CHF buyers manage to cross the 0.9180 resistance, the stated key DMAs will challenge the pair’s further advances near 0.9210-15.
It’s worth noting that the 61.8% and 50% Fibonacci retracements (Fibo.) of August-November 2021 upside, respectively near 0.9155 and 0.9200, act as additional filters to the north.
On the contrary, the 78.6% Fibo. level near 0.9090 acts as strong support to watch during the quote’s fresh declines.
Should the USD/CHF prices remain weaker past 0.9090, the pair becomes vulnerable to drop towards August 2021 swing low near 0.9020.
USD/CHF: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9139
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19%
|Today daily open
|0.9122
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9168
|Daily SMA50
|0.9213
|Daily SMA100
|0.9216
|Daily SMA200
|0.9164
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9181
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9108
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9181
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9108
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9295
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9102
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9136
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9153
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9093
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9064
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.902
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9166
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.921
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9239
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
