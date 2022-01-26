- Positive risk sentiment weighs on the Swiss franc, boosting the greenback.
- The US Dollar advances some 0.27% ahead of the release of the Fed monetary policy statement.
- USD/CHF is upward biased but faces strong resistance at the 100-DMA
The USD/CHF surges in the North American session reclaim the 0.9200 figure ahead of the FOMC monetary policy decision. At press time, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9207.
Risk sentiment is positive, portrayed by European and US equities trading in the green, despite Ukraine and Russian tensions not easing. However, the expectations of a hawkish hold of the Federal Reserve keep USD bulls in charge of the pair.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the Asian session, the USD/CHF remained subdued in a narrow range of 10-pips range, within 0.9170-80. However, as European traders got to their desks, USD bulls took control of the pair, propelling an upward move that reclaimed the 0.9200 figure.
From a technical perspective, the USD/CHF is neutral-upward biased. At press time, the pair faces strong resistance at the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 0.9211. A breach of that level would expose the January 11 daily high at 0.9278, followed by the confluence of a downslope trendline and December 15, 2021, around 0.9294-0.9305.
On the flip side, the USD/CHF first support would be 0.9200. If broken, the next support would be the 200-DMA at 0.9160, adding further downward pressure on the pair, sending it towards November 2, 2021, a daily low at 0.9085.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9206
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.9181
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9167
|Daily SMA50
|0.9208
|Daily SMA100
|0.9215
|Daily SMA200
|0.9164
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9204
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9133
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9181
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9108
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9295
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9102
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9177
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.916
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9141
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9102
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.907
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9212
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9243
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9283
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
