The USD/CHF reaches a fresh monthly high at 0.9433.

The greenback got boosted by an upbeat market mood, high US Treasury yields

USD/CHF Price Forecast: The rise above 0.9400 opens the door for further upside.

USD/CHF is rallying during the North American session, courtesy of a mixed market sentiment portrayed by US equities fluctuating, US Treasury yields paring Wednesday’s losses, and the greenback strengthened across the board. The USD/CHF is trading at 0.9415, a 90-pip gain on Thursday at the time of writing.

In the meantime, US Treasury yields surged, as shown by the 10-year benchmark note up 17 bps, sitting at 2.804%, underpinning the buck. The US Dollar Index, a measurement of the greenback’s value vs. a basket of six peers, edges up 0.51%, currently at 100.356.

Aside from this, during the Asian session, the USD/CHF was subdued in the 0.9330-50 region, unable to trade beyond those boundaries. Nevertheless, early as the North American session began, the USD/CHF firstly jumped towards March 28 0.9380 cycle high and then breached the 0.9400 mark for the first time since March 17.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The USD/CHF rise above 0.9400 would open the door for further gains, though to firmly cement the previously-mentioned, the USD/CHF needs a daily close above the 0.9400 mark.

That said, the USD/CHF first resistance would be March’s 15 and 16 cycle highs, each at 0.9431 and 0.9460. A decisive break of that area would expose 0.9500, followed by the 200-week simple moving average (W-SMA) at 0.9522.

On the flip side, the USD/CHF first support would be 0.9400. Once cleared, the pair’s next demand zone would be March 28, cycle high at 0.9381, followed by the 0.9350 mark.

Key levels to watch