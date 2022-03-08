USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls look firmer after a minor pullback towards 0.9280

- Pullback towards 0.9280 may bring fresh bids towards the three-month high at 0.9343.
- A bullish crossover of the 50- and 200-EMAs adds to the upside filter.
- Bullish range shift in the RSI (14) has strengthened the greenback against the Swiss franc.
The USD/CHF pair has violated the trendline placed from February 10 highs of 0.9297 decisively after trading back and forth in a wide range of 0.9150-0.9297. In the early Tokyo session, the major has opened near Tuesday’s closing price and is aiming to scale higher amid a broad risk-off impulse.
On the four-hour chart, USD/CHF has managed to overstep the trendline placed from February 10 highs of 0.9297, which is adjoining the February 24 high at 0.9289. The pair has given a breakout above the trendline, which is followed by a pullback near the surface of the trendline at 0.9280.
The 50-period and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages are trading at 0.9225 and 0.9217 respectively, have delivered a bullish crossover, which adds to the upside filters.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has reported a range shift from 40.00-60.00 to 60.00-80.00, which indicates a fresh impulsive wave going forward.
As the major has witnessed a pullback towards the trendline at 0.7280, it is more likely that the pair will drift higher towards the January 28 high at 0.9330. A breach of the latter will send the pair towards January 31 high at 0.9343.
On the contrary, bulls can lose their grip if the major skids below March 8 low at 0.9250. This will bring significant offers and may hammer the pair towards March 7 average traded price at 0.9230 and 200 EMA at 0.9217.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9292
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|0.9256
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.922
|Daily SMA50
|0.9203
|Daily SMA100
|0.9207
|Daily SMA200
|0.9189
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9272
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9166
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9278
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.915
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9232
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9206
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9191
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9084
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9297
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9404
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure sub-0.7300
AUD/USD struggles for clear directions around 0.7270 during Wednesday’s Asian session, after declining to the fresh one-week low on breaking the 200-DMA. Even so, the Aussie pair’s clear U-turn from the one-year-old descending trend line.
EUR/USD confirms falling wedge but bulls needs validation from 1.0930
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.0900, following the first positive daily closing in six. The major currency pair fades Monday’s bounce off the lowest levels last seen during May 2020. Multiple supports to test bears before March 2020 low.
XAU/USD's volatility makes for a round turn of $100/oz
Gold prices are volatile on Tuesday as risk sentiment ebbs and flows surrounding the Ukraine crisis. At $2,041/oz, gold is higher by 2.20% on the day despite a $50/oz drop in midday New York on the back of a spike in risk appetite.
Shiba Inu price stabilizes while SHIB remains on track to hit $0.000054
Shiba Inu price continues to trade lower but has stabilized relative to the rest of the cryptocurrency market. While the Ichimoku chart shows extremely bearish trading conditions, sellers have been unable or unwilling to capitalize on that weakness.
USD/TRY: Break of key supports generates negative signals for Turkish lira
The cross rose over 0.5% on Monday and hit 8-day high, on a biggest one-day rally in one month.