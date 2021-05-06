USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls face rejection near 0.9150

- USD/CHF locks modest gains in the early European session.
- Descending trend line acts as defense for bulls.
- Neutral MACD suggests impending downward movement.
The USD/CHF pair failed to extend the previous day’s gain in the early European session. The pair lost momentum after making an intraday high at 0.9145.
At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9135, up 0.08% on the day.
USD/CHF hourly chart
On the hourly chart, the pair has been looking to extend gains beyond the descending trend line from Wednesday’s high of 0.9164. However, the formation of Doji candles near the downward slope line indicates that upside momentum is receding. If prices sustain below the intraday lows near the 0.9130 area, then it would intensify the selling pressure.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is placed at the midline with bearish crossover. Moving down, prices would test the 0.9120 and 0.9110 horizontal support zone. Next bears would keep their eyes on 0.9080 (April 30).
On the flip side, if prices break above the downward sloping line, then they will navigate toward the 0.9150 and the 0.9170 horizontal resistance. Finally, market participants would then look out for highs of 0.9215(April 19).
USD/CHF additional levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9134
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.913
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9167
|Daily SMA50
|0.9243
|Daily SMA100
|0.9073
|Daily SMA200
|0.9085
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9165
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9122
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9182
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.908
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9473
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.908
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9148
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9113
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9096
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.907
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9156
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9182
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9199
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.2000 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is pressuring the downside around 1.2000, looking to test two-week lows of 1.1986, as the US dollar has caught a fresh bid-wave amid worsening market mood. Macroeconomic divergence continues to weigh on the euro. Lagarde’s speech, US Jobless Claims awaited.
GBP/USD tackles 1.39, Scottish election, BOE to offer ‘Super Thursday’
GBP/USD holds lower ground around 1.3900 ahead of key UK events. Fishing row with France escalates. Scottish Referendum is the key amid current political tensions. BOE is likely to unveil economic optimism in QIR but any disappointment can hit the cable hard.
XAU/USD bulls await a sustained strength beyond $1,800 mark
A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction on Wednesday. Wednesday’s softer US macro data weighed on the USD and remained supportive. Move beyond $1,800 is needed to confirm bullish bias ahead of Friday’s NFP report.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC eyes 22% advance to test its all-time high
Litecoin price surged 16% over the last 24-hours, indicating an uptick in bullish momentum. A minor retracement to the weekly demand zone extending from $217 to $304 will most likely propel LTC to an all-time high at $420. On-chain metrics hint at increased interest among investors over the last couple of weeks.
BOE Preview: Three reasons why Super Thursday could become a sterling suffer-fest
A shot in the arm from vaccines and a second one from the Bank of England? That is what sterling bulls may have in mind ahead of "Super Thursday" – when the BOE publishes its quarterly report in addition to announcing its rate decision.