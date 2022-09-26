USD/CHF prepares for a break above 0.9850 as DXY rebounds amid a vulnerable market mood

-
USD/CHF is eyeing a break above 0.9850 as a risk-off market mood soars.
-
The DXY is expected to recapture a fresh two-decade high at 114.52 on upbeat PMI numbers.
-
SNB’s 75 bps rate hike failed to support the Swiss franc bulls.
The USD/CHF pair is hovering around the immediate hurdle of 0.9860 in the Tokyo session as a pullback towards 0.9755 has concluded and upside momentum has resumed. The asset is preparing for a break above 0.9850 as the US dollar index (DXY) has rebounded firmly after a minute drop to near 113.62.
The DXY is expected to recapture its fresh two-decade high at 114.52 as the market mood is turning vulnerable to Russia’s nuclear attack warning and soaring odds of a global recession. In retaliation to western sanctions, Russian leader Vladimir Putin has warned of a nuclear attack, which has spooked the market sentiment and has forced market participants to channel liquidity into the DXY.
Apart from that, mixed PMI numbers from global countries have soared the odds of a global recession. A mix of higher inflation and accelerating interest rates is forcing institutional investors to drop their growth forecasts for western leaders. Meanwhile, S&P Global PMI numbers for the US economy remained firmer. The Manufacturing PMI landed at 51.8 vs. The consensus of 51.1. While, the Services PMI remained upbeat, the data released at 49.4, significantly higher than the estimates of 45.0.
On the Swiss franc front, a hawkish stance on interest rates by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) failed to support the Swiss franc bulls. SNB Chairman Thomas J. Jordan announced a rate hike by 75 basis points (bps). It is worth noting that the SNB organizes monetary policy once every quarter, therefore, the central bank has fewer chances of accelerating interest rates. So the rate hike should be a full percent rate hike.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9849
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|0.9814
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9706
|Daily SMA50
|0.9632
|Daily SMA100
|0.9686
|Daily SMA200
|0.9496
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.984
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9756
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9851
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.962
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9808
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9371
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9808
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9788
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9766
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9719
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9682
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.985
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9887
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9934
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bears flirt with 1.0500 as the slump to record low trigger BOE intervention hopes
GBP/USD remains mostly inactive after declining to the all-time low. Doubts over UK’s fiscal stimulus to generate economic benefits, Russia-Ukraine woes led the bears. Hawkish Fedspeak, firmer US data also exerted downside pressure on the cable pair.
AUD/USD renews two-year low as bears poke four-month-old support around 0.6500
AUD/USD reverses the early Asian session corrective bounce on Monday as it drops back towards 0.6500. The Aussie pair pokes the support line of a 4.5-month-old descending trend channel. May 2020 low can lure sellers on defying the bearish channel formation.
EUR/USD: Bears retain control at two-decade low
EUR/USD dropped to the lowest levels since June 2002 before recently bouncing back to 0.9660 during Monday’s Asian session. The bearish chart formation and sustained trading below the previous key support line from July, now resistance around 0.9830, keeps the pair sellers hopeful.
Gold reverses intraday losses from $1630, US Durable Goods Orders buzz
Gold price has recovered the major portion of losses recorded in the Tokyo session. The precious metal declined sharply to near $1630.00 but recovered firmly and is indicating a formation of buying tail, which indicates a strong resoponsive buying structure.
LUNA Classic price hints at a 25% crash as Do Kwon under Red Notice from Interpol
LUNA Classic price reveals a bearish outlook that could unfold over the course of this week. A minor run-up seems plausible, but it is just a move to squeeze the bulls. Therefore, market participants should be ready for a quick reversal.