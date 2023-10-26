USD/CHF kicking back into the 200-day SMA, cracks 0.9000 on solid US data beats

- The USD/CHF is toying with 0.9000 as the Greenback gets bid into a third straight day of gains.
- Little of note for the Franc on the economic calendar until next Tuesday's Swiss Retail Sales.
- US Durable Goods, GDP figures soundly trounce market expectations, though labor data sees more unemployed.
The USD/CHF is trading directly into the 0.9000 major handle as US data beats drive the US Dollar (USD) higher against the Swiss Franc (CHF) for Thursday.
US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Durable Goods Orders both firmly beat the street, vaulting over forecasts and sparking a bid in the Greenback, despite a soft miss for US labor figures that saw an uptick in Continuing & Initial Jobless Claims.
Next Tuesday will see Swiss Retail Sales figures. In the meantime, there's little Swiss economic calendar data for CHF traders to chew on following Wednesday's miss in the ZEW business conditions expectations survey, which slipped from -27.6 to -37.8.
US GDP expands at an annual rate of 4.9% in Q3 vs. 4.2% expected
US GDP printed at a stellar 4.9% for the annualized 3rd quarter, handily beating market forecasts of 4.2% and vaulting over the previous quarter's 2.1% printing.
US Durable Goods Orders for September likewise came in well above the waterline, growing 4.7% for the month compared to August's downward-revised -0.1% (originally printed at 0.2%).
US Initial Jobless Claims bucked the trend to come in below expectations, showing an additional 210K new jobless benefits seekers for the week into October 20th, compared to the previous week's 200K (revised upwards from 198K).
USD/CHF Technical Outlook
The US Dollar is testing into the long side of 0.9000 against the Franc after slipping from the price level last week, and is trading back into the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
The pair is catching some technical support from the 50-day SMA currently lifting into 0.8974, trapping bids in the midrange and squeezing the USD/CHF higher.
Last week's swing low into the 0.8900 level etches in near-term support, with the technical ceiling resting at early October's swing high bids near0.9250.
USD/CHF Daily Chart
USD/CHF Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9002
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|0.8968
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9048
|Daily SMA50
|0.8969
|Daily SMA100
|0.8897
|Daily SMA200
|0.901
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8969
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8921
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9042
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8902
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9225
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8795
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8951
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8939
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8936
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8904
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8888
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8985
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9001
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9033
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative
The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day
Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct
It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.