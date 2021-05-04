USD/CHF: keeps eye on 0.9140 amid risk aversion and Swiss consumer confidence data

- USD/CHF advances from earlier lows around 0.9100.
- Risk-prone investors shy away from the safe-haven Swiss franc.
- Swiss Consumer Confidence data eyed for fresh traction.
The Swiss franc depreciates further against its counterpart USD and lifts the USD/CHF pair to fresh multi-day highs near 0.9120 in the Asian session. The prices quickly recovered from the lows of 0.9103 and touched the intraday highs of 0.9118.
USD/CHF advances for the third consecutive session on the back of further selling bias around the Swiss franc as investors' risk-appetites improve on upbeat global economic recovery prospects.
At the time of writing, the USD/CHF pair is trading at 0.9116, up 0.08% on the day.
The move was exclusively sponsored by the depreciation in the demand for the safe-haven asset in the wake of improved economic conditions across regions. The US dollar index (DXY), which tracks the movement of the greenback, remains depressed near 91. The index remained unaffected after the FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell delivered a much-anticipated speech on US economic progress on Monday, as he said “Economy is not out of the woods yet but is now making real progress”.
In the meantime, the focus of attention will be on the Swiss Consumer Confidence data, which declined to -14.6 in Q1 2021. Apart from that, investors should keep their eyes on the US Balance of Trade for March, Monthly Factory Orders, and IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism in May for fresh trade impetus.
USD/CHF additional level
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9121
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.9108
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9184
|Daily SMA50
|0.924
|Daily SMA100
|0.9068
|Daily SMA200
|0.9085
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9148
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9093
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9182
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.908
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9473
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.908
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9114
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9127
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9085
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9062
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.903
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9139
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9171
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9194
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fades bounce off 100-SMA below 1.2100
EUR/USD retreats after bouncing off one-week low the previous day. The currency major pair fizzles the previous day’s bounce off 100-SMA below a three-day-old resistance line. Convergence of 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-SMA becomes the key support.
GBP/USD soars above 1.39 amid vaccine optimism, dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, significantly higher, amid an improving market mood and after UK PM Johnson said the country is on track to fully reopen on June 21. US ISM Manufacturing PMI missed with 60.7 points.
EUR/USD: Fades bounce off 100-SMA below 1.2100
EUR/USD retreats after bouncing off one-week low the previous day. The currency major pair fizzles the previous day’s bounce off 100-SMA below a three-day-old resistance line. Convergence of 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-SMA becomes the key support.
Ethereum price jumps to new all-time highs as eBay is reportedly exploring NFT auctions
Ethereum price has hit a new all-time high of $3,204 amid strong buying pressure in the market. The giant e-commerce platform eBay is reportedly looking into NFT auctions as well as Bitcoin payments.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Week Ahead: Fed puts bears into hibernation as earnings bull everything up
Another week another set of fresh records for equity markets. There really is no alternative (TINA) continues to dominate the narrative. The Fed on Wednesday kept the inflation fear capped and left the taps open.