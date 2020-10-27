USD/CHF jumps to one-week tops, eyeing a move beyond 0.9100 mark

- USD/CHF edged higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday amid a modest USD uptick.
- Coronavirus jitters continued underpinning the greenback’s status as the global reserve currency.
- Stability in the equity markets dented demand for the safe-haven CHF and remained supportive.
A modest pickup in the USD demand pushed the USD/CHF pair to one-week tops in the last hour, with bulls now eyeing a move beyond the 0.9100 round-figure mark.
The pair added to the previous day's positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The uptick was supported by the emergence of some fresh buying around the US dollar and signs of stability in the equity markets, which tends to undermine the safe-haven Swiss franc.
Investors remained concerned that the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases around the world might force countries to impose new lockdown restriction and derail the already fragile global economic recovery. This was seen as a key factor that continued benefitting the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.
Apart from this, the slow progress in the US stimulus talks further dampened the market mood and triggered a selloff in the US equity markets on Monday. However, a modest bounce in the US equity futures pointed to a slight improvement in the global risk sentiment and drove investors away from traditional safe-haven assets.
Despite the supporting factors, the USD/CHF pair lacked bullish conviction amid uncertainty about the actual outcome of the upcoming US election on November 3. It is worth reporting that the market might have already started pricing in a strong Democratic victory, which, in turn, might hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CHF pair might have formed a strong base near the key 0.9000 psychological mark and positioning for any further appreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Durable Goods orders data. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, the US stimulus headlines and development surrounding coronavirus saga, will be looked upon to grab some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9084
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.9078
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9133
|Daily SMA50
|0.9128
|Daily SMA100
|0.9232
|Daily SMA200
|0.9456
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9081
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9041
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9166
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9031
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9296
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9066
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9056
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9053
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9027
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9013
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9092
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9106
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9132
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI
AUD/USD is wilting in early Asia on COVID-19 woes and ahead of key data. There are downside risks to the AUD should US election polls narrow from here. Risk-off tones will likely be felt in the commodity sector for which AUD trades as a proxy to.
EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news
EUR/USD falls to print fresh lows on French lockdown news. France expected to announce a nationwide lockdown tomorrow to start on Thursday night. The coronavirus has moved the nation to reinstate its COVID-19 state of a health emergency.
XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day
Gold futures have found support right below the $1,900 area earlier today before inching up to $1,910, turning positive on daily charts. The precious metal lost ground, with the US dollar building up during the European session on Tuesday, to appreciate during the North American session with market sentiment improving moderately.
Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway
According to the official description of the Fear and Greed Index, the cryptocurrency market is highly emotional. Investors tend to get greedy when the market is rising rapidly and fearful when it's going down.