USD/CHF improves to near 0.8650 despite the downbeat US yields

- USD/CHF rebounds despite the decline in the US bond yields.
- US GDP Q4 is expected to ease at 2.0% from the previous reading of 4.9%.
- Traders await next week’s Swiss Real Retail Sales and the ZEW Survey to gauge the Swiss economic landscape.
USD/CHF moves lower to near 0.8650 during the Asian session on Thursday, retracing its losses registered in the previous session. The US Dollar Index (DXY) maintains a steady position despite the downbeat US Treasury yields, which underpins the USD/CHF pair. The DXY hovers near 103.30 with the 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons standing at 4.36% and 4.14%, respectively, by the press time.
However, the US Dollar (USD) was challenged due to risk-on market sentiment, avoiding the positive PMI data from the United States (US). The market sentiment is influenced by expectations related to the Fed's monetary policy, and traders are adjusting their positions accordingly. Additionally, the preliminary US Gross Domestic Product Annualized report is set to be released on Thursday, with expectations of a reading of 2.0% in the fourth quarter, compared to the previous reading of 4.9%.
If the actual US GDP reading aligns with market expectations, it could increase the likelihood of the Fed reducing policy rates in the March meeting. As reflected in the CME's FedWatch tool, the market sentiment suggests that bets on a March rate cut from the Fed have dropped to below 40%, a substantial decrease from around 80% recorded just a month ago.
Earlier this week, Swiss National Bank (SNB) President Thomas Jordan mentioned that the robust Swiss Franc (CHF) has played a role in capping inflation. In addition, he expressed confidence in the economy, stating that economists are confident that there won’t be a recession. However, Jordon emphasized that while a recession is not expected, the outlook points to weak growth.
Next week, economic indicators like Real Retail Sales and the ZEW Survey will be monitored by traders to gauge the health of the Swiss economy and anticipate potential changes in SNB’s monetary policy.
USD/CHF: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8646
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.8633
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8552
|Daily SMA50
|0.8655
|Daily SMA100
|0.8839
|Daily SMA200
|0.8859
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8708
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8607
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8705
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.852
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8821
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8333
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8645
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8669
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8591
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8548
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8489
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8692
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8751
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8794
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
