USD/CHF edges higher to near 0.8620 on geopolitical tension, awaits US retail sales data

- USD/CHF moves on an upward trajectory as traders adopt a cautious stance.
- US has conducted a third military strike on a Houthi missile facility in Yemen.
- The recent Swiss inflation data could deter the SNB from reducing policy rates in the next policy meeting.
The USD/CHF pair continues its winning streak that started on Thursday, influenced by a cautious market stance due to concerns over the Israel-Gaza conflict potentially spreading in the region. Amid this geopolitical tension, the USD/CHF pair trades higher around 0.8620 during the Asian session on Wednesday.
The US Central Command has reported another airstrike targeting a Houthi missile facility in Yemen. The reason for this third military strike against Houthi targets is cited as an imminent threat posed by four missiles to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the Red Sea.
The risk-off sentiment boosts demand for the US Dollar (USD), with the US Dollar Index (DXY) trading higher around 103.40. The recovery in US Treasury yields contributes to the support for the Greenback, along with some assertive remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.
US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller emphasized that, despite positive developments in the inflation outlook, the central bank is not in a hurry to outline plans for rate cuts. Additionally, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic suggested over the weekend that premature interest rate cuts could result in fluctuations in inflation.
The recent Swiss economic data, including a slight increase in consumer prices in December and an improvement in Swiss consumer demand in November according to Real Retail Sales figures, could potentially deter the Swiss National Bank (SNB) from reducing interest rates in the upcoming monetary policy meeting.
With the absence of the high-impact data on the Swiss economic calendar, traders observing the ongoing 54th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, where over 28,000 leaders from around the world are participating. Global economic discussions and insights shared during the meeting can influence market sentiments. On the US economic front, traders are closely monitoring the upcoming US Retail Sales data for December, scheduled for release on Wednesday.
USD/CHF: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8625
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.8615
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8514
|Daily SMA50
|0.8691
|Daily SMA100
|0.885
|Daily SMA200
|0.8867
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.862
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8555
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8566
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.846
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8821
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8333
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8595
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.858
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8574
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8532
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8509
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8638
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8661
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8702
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
