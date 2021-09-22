USD/CHF consolidates below 0.9250 ahead of FOMC

- USD/CHF trades modestly lower on Wednesday in the early Asian trading hours.
- US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rebounds, US Dollar turns mildly negative.
- Swiss franc gains on its safe-haven appeal amid prevalent risk-off mood, FOMC eyed.
The USD/CHF pair remains muted in the initial Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The pair continued to fall since the beginning of the week after testing the five-month high above 0.9330 on Monday.
At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9234, down 0.01% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the greenback against the basket of six major currencies, turns mildly negative near 93.20, with 0.05% losses whereas the US yields stand strong at 1.32% gains, limiting the downside for the greenback.
Investors remain anxious ahead of the FOMC two-day policy meeting, which will conclude on Wednesday. Fed’s officials are expected to signal a start to scaling down the monthly asset purchase program.
It is worth noting that, S&P 500 Futures is trading at 4,3332, down 0.25% losses.
On the other hand, the Swiss franc holds some ground on its safe-haven appeal amid reduced risk appetite despite IMF comments on China. As per Reuters, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said that China has tools and policy space to prevent the Evergrande situation from turning into a systematic crisis.
In addition to that, Switzerland’s trade surplus widened to a fresh record high of CHF 4.5 billion in August, as exports rose more than imports, which kept Swiss currency on the higher side.
As for now, traders wait for the Swiss Current Account, SNB Quarterly Bulletin, US Fed Interest Rate Decision, and FOMC Economic Projections to gain fresh trading impetus.
USD/CHF levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9234
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.9236
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9192
|Daily SMA50
|0.9166
|Daily SMA100
|0.9122
|Daily SMA200
|0.9096
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9284
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9225
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9325
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9164
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9019
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9248
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9261
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9213
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.919
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9155
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9307
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.933
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Options market turns most bullish in three weeks ahead of Fed
One-month risk reversal (RR) of the EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, prints +0.060 readings for Tuesday, per the latest data from Reuters. The figures suggest that the pair traders are the most bullish since September 09 when the RR marked +0.132 level.
GBP/USD: Pressure mounts ahead of central banks’ announcements
The Fed and the BoE will make announcements this week. UK public inflation expectations are up for this year and the upcoming ones. GBP/USD is technically bearish in the near term, poised to retest August monthly low.
EUR/USD: Options market turns most bullish in three weeks ahead of Fed
One-month risk reversal (RR) of the EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, prints +0.060 readings for Tuesday, per the latest data from Reuters. The figures suggest that the pair traders are the most bullish since September 09 when the RR marked +0.132 level.
Dogecoin price heads south toward $0.10, DOGE bulls show little opposition
Dogecoin price action points to a continuation of the downside pressure it has experienced over the last month. Little supportive price action exists as bulls continue to disappear and fade away. Doge continues to drift lower as bears maintain a relentless assault against the bulls.
BOJ Preview: Same policy, LDP leadership race in focus
The BOJ is expected to offer little surprises when it concludes its two-day monetary policy review meeting on Wed, as Japan’s ruling party leadership race remains on the investors’ minds. Yen’s path of least resistance appears south but Fed holds the key.