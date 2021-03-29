USD/CHF clings to small daily gains around 0.9400

- USD/CHF is moving sideways in a tight range on Monday.
- US Dollar Index struggles to build on last week's gains.
- Investors stay focused on US stocks, T-bond yields.
The USD/CHF pair touched its highest level since mid-July at 0.9419 on Friday and gained nearly 100 pips on a weekly basis. Amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers at the start of the week, the pair is trading in a very tight range around 0.9400.
DXY holds below 93.00 on Monday
The broad-based USD strength fueled USD/CHF's climb last week. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, advanced to a fresh multi-month high of 92.91 on Friday but seems to have gone into a consolidation phase on Monday. Currently, the index is virtually unchanged on the day at 92.77.
The 1.5% decline witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to be making it difficult for the DXY to preserve its bullish momentum. However, the US stock index futures trade in the negative territory and helping the USD stay resilient against its rivals.
Following the closing bell on Friday, Archegos Capital Management, a US-based large hedge fund, announced that it defaulted on margin calls and triggered a selloff in financial stocks, including Nomura and Credit Suisse. Currently, the S&P 500 Futures are losing 0.42% on the day and a sharp decline in Wall Street's main indexes in the second half of the day could provide a boost to the USD.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9398
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.939
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.928
|Daily SMA50
|0.908
|Daily SMA100
|0.9016
|Daily SMA200
|0.9107
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9418
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9383
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9418
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9223
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9102
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8871
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9396
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9405
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9376
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9362
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9341
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9411
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9432
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9446
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD retreats on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.38 level as the dollar benefits from the risk-off mood in markets. Concerns about falling UK exports to the EU after Brexit are weighing on sterling, contrasting optimism about Britain's reopening.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725 region
A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling around gold on Monday. A softer risk tone extended support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit losses. Sustained weakness below the $1720 support is needed to confirm a bearish breakdown.
Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started
With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started.
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).