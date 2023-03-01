USD/CHF bulls lurk around 0.9400 as softer Swiss data battles inflation fears

- USD/CHF picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s pullback moves.
- Swiss PMI, Real Retail Sales came in softer after downbeat Q4 GDP.
- US ISM PMI details, hawkish Fed talks keep inflation fears on the table and propel the US Treasury bond yields.
- Second-tier data, risk catalysts are the key to clear directions.
USD/CHF licks its wounds around 0.9400, following a downbeat start of the March month, as the Swiss currency pair picks up bids during early Thursday. In doing so, the quote justifies grim statistics at home versus firmer details of the US data and the strong Treasury bond yields and hawkish Fed talks, which could recall the US Dollar bulls.
That said, Swiss Real Retail Sales shrank 2.2% YoY in January versus 2.2% expected growth, a revised down the previous reading of -3.0%. On the same line was the Swiss SVME Purchasing Managers’ Index for February, which marched 48.9 market forecasts versus 49.3 prior. It should be noted that the Swiss Gross Domestic Product (GDP) arrived at 0% in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022 vs. an expected growth of 0.3% and 0.2% recorded in the third quarter.
On the other hand, US ISM Manufacturing PMI details renew inflation fears as the headline gauge rose to 47.7 from 47.4 prior, versus the 48.0 expected, but the Prices Paid and New Orders marked the highest figures in five and four months respectively.
The data and hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) talks also challenge the previous day’s US Dollar weakness and the USD/CHF pullback. Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed) President Neel Kashkari said, "Wage growth is now too high to be consistent with 2% inflation." The policymaker also added and noted that it is concerning that the Federal Reserve's rate hikes so far have not brought down service inflation.
It’s worth noting, however, that the previously softer US data dump, China-inspired risk-on mood, and month-start consolidation seemed to have teased the USD/CHF bears.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to the highest levels since early November 2022 by poking the 4.0% mark whereas the two-year counterpart rallied to the June 2007 levels by piercing the 4.90% mark. The jump in the US Treasury bond yields suggests the market’s fears of inflation and recession, which in turn probed bulls on Wall Street and weighed on S&P 500 Futures of late, suggesting a likely rebound on the US Dollar.
Looking ahead, a light calendar pushes the USD/CHF traders to keep track of the risk catalysts for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
A 13-day-old bullish channel between 0.9345 and 0.9480 keeps USD/CHF buyers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9395
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|0.9418
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9257
|Daily SMA50
|0.9255
|Daily SMA100
|0.9453
|Daily SMA200
|0.957
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.942
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9342
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9409
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9221
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9429
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9059
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.939
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9371
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9366
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9315
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9288
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9445
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9471
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9523
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
