USD/CHF breaks below 0.8400, downside appears limited due to dovish SNB policy outlook

- USD/CHF could come under pressure amid rising expectations of additional monetary easing by the Swiss National Bank.
- The Swiss Franc's safe-haven appeal may weaken as global trade tensions show signs of easing.
- Trump said that he is working to improve US access to Chinese markets and characterized US-China relations as "excellent."
The USD/CHF pair continues to lose ground for the second consecutive day, trading near 0.8390 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Downside risks appear limited, as growing expectations of further monetary easing by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) weaken the Swiss Franc (CHF).
Last week, SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel reaffirmed the central bank’s readiness to intervene in the currency market and potentially cut interest rates—even into negative territory—should inflation persistently fall short of its target.
Meanwhile, the safe-haven appeal of the Swiss Franc may face headwinds due to easing global trade tensions. Reports suggest the US and China have reached a preliminary agreement to significantly scale back tariffs. Under the proposed deal, US tariffs on Chinese goods would be reduced from 145% to 30%, while China would lower tariffs on US imports from 125% to 10%. The move is widely viewed as a constructive step toward de-escalating trade friction between the two nations.
Adding to the optimism, US President Donald Trump told Fox News that the US is working to broaden access to Chinese markets and described bilateral relations with China as “excellent.” He also expressed openness to direct talks with President Xi Jinping in pursuit of a comprehensive trade agreement.
On the other hand, recent weakness in the US Dollar (USD) has contributed to USD/CHF’s volatility. The Greenback came under pressure after US inflation data came in softer than expected. Market focus now turns to key upcoming US data releases, including the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Survey, both scheduled for later this week.
April’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.3% year-over-year, slightly below March’s 2.4% increase and market expectations. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, advanced 2.8% annually, matching both the prior month and consensus estimates. On a monthly basis, both headline and core CPI posted a 0.2% gain.
Swiss Franc FAQs
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.
As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD strengthens to near 1.1200 as risk appetite returns
The EUR/USD pair gains ground to around 1.1195 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The US Dollar weakens against the Euro after the cooler-than-expected US April inflation data. Traders await the German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices data for April for fresh impetus, which is due later on Wednesday.
GBP/USD maintains position above 1.3300 after strong gains; focus turns to key UK, US data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3300 during Wednesday’s Asian session, stabilizing after posting over 1% gains in the previous session. However, the pair’s upside may be capped as the British Pound faces headwinds from cooling employment and moderating wage growth in the UK.
Gold sticks to intraday bearish bias amid trade optimism; holds comfortably above $3,200
Gold price drifts lower as the US-China trade truce optimism undermines safe-haven demand. Tuesday’s US CPI print reaffirms Fed rate cut bets and keeps the USD bulls on the defensive. Geopolitical risks could limit deeper losses for the XAU/USD pair, warranting caution for bears.
Solana tops $185 as SOL pairs dominate private DEXs and meme coin trading
Solana's price is nursing minor losses, down almost 2% to trade at $180 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Over the past weeks, the meteoric rise changed the trend from bearish to bullish, reflecting strong risk-on sentiment in the broader crypto market.
US-China trade truce only emphasizes timeless investing truths
Markets roared back to life as the US and China hit pause on their escalating trade war, with both sides emphasizing mutual respect and dignity. But it wasn’t the fine print that moved markets—it was the mood shift. Investors rushed back into risk assets, betting that the worst might be behind us.