USD/CHF begins April on front foot above 0.9400 even as risk dwindles

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF prints four-day winning streak, on the bids near 7.5-month top flashed the previous day.
  • Markets couldn’t cheer Biden’s infrastructure plan but Aussie covid updates and Pfizer vaccine news help tame the bears.
  • US dollar refrains from extending Wednesday’s pullback moves.
  • Swiss Retail Sales, CPI and US ISM Manufacturing PMI will be the key data to watch.

USD/CHF prints mild intraday gains worth 0.10% while staying firm around the intraday top of 0.9448 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote struggles to justify the market sentiment but rather follows the US dollar’s rebound ahead of the key data.

A mixed play between S&P 500 Futures and the US 10-year Treasury yield, even with recently small moves, justifies the traders’ indecision.

While looking for the clues, US investors’ meh to President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion plan, amid fears of rejection in the Senate, join Brazil’s new covid variant detection to weigh on the sentiment. Also on the negative side could be Johnson and Johnson’s likely inability to deliver committed vaccine supplies amid factory mishap. Furthermore, the US-China tussle and the fears of North Korea’s weapon building are an extra burden to the

On the contrary, Pfizer’s 100% vaccine efficacy for Children and no new covid cases in Australia’s New South Wales (NSW), coupled with no extension of virus-led lockdown in Brisbane, favor risk-on mood. Additionally, upbeat economics from the global leader and faster vaccinations battle the pessimists.

It should, however, be noted that the US dollar index (DXY) picks up bids after easing from the November 2020 high the previous day. The reason for the greenback’s strength could be traces to the hopes of faster recovery of the world’s largest economy.

Looking forward, Switzerland’s Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales, for March and February respectively, will entertain USD/CHF traders ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for March.

Read: ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index March Preview: Consumer confidence reinforcement

Technical analysis

Although the mid-July 2020 top near 0.9470 guards the quote’s immediate upside, USD/CHF bears are less likely to enter above 0.9360.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9445
Today Daily Change 9 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.10%
Today daily open 0.9436
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9318
Daily SMA50 0.9111
Daily SMA100 0.9024
Daily SMA200 0.9106
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9459
Previous Daily Low 0.9404
Previous Weekly High 0.9418
Previous Weekly Low 0.9223
Previous Monthly High 0.9459
Previous Monthly Low 0.9071
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9438
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9425
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9407
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9378
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9352
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9462
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9488
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9517

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Previous support guards corrective pullback above 1.1700

EUR/USD: Previous support guards corrective pullback above 1.1700

EUR/USD fades bounce off five-month low, choppy off-late. EUR/USD seesaws around 1.1725, down 0.05% intraday, while failing to extend the previous day’s bounce amid Thursday’s Asian session. Bears can eye 1.1610-1600 key support below the latest bottom.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Battles two-week-old hurdle below 1.3800

GBP/USD: Battles two-week-old hurdle below 1.3800

GBP/USD seesaws in a choppy range after easing from 1.3812. Bullish MACD, upbeat RSI and sustained trading beyond immediate horizontal support favor bulls. 100-SMA adds to the upside filters, March low offers extra challenge for bears.

GBP/USD News

Dogecoin price decline in March has not restored optimistic speculation

Dogecoin price decline in March has not restored optimistic speculation

Dogecoin price is failing to capture any buying interest after the 7% spike on March 26. Instead, the altcoin has drifted sideways below two declining moving averages, the 20-day SMA and the 50-day SMA.

Read more

EUR/USD: Previous support guards corrective pullback above 1.1700

EUR/USD: Previous support guards corrective pullback above 1.1700

EUR/USD fades bounce off five-month low, choppy off-late. EUR/USD seesaws around 1.1725, down 0.05% intraday, while failing to extend the previous day’s bounce amid Thursday’s Asian session. Bears can eye 1.1610-1600 key support below the latest bottom.

EUR/USD News

S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump

S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump

Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields don't help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures