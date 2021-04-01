USD/CHF begins April on front foot above 0.9400 even as risk dwindles

- USD/CHF prints four-day winning streak, on the bids near 7.5-month top flashed the previous day.
- Markets couldn’t cheer Biden’s infrastructure plan but Aussie covid updates and Pfizer vaccine news help tame the bears.
- US dollar refrains from extending Wednesday’s pullback moves.
- Swiss Retail Sales, CPI and US ISM Manufacturing PMI will be the key data to watch.
USD/CHF prints mild intraday gains worth 0.10% while staying firm around the intraday top of 0.9448 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote struggles to justify the market sentiment but rather follows the US dollar’s rebound ahead of the key data.
A mixed play between S&P 500 Futures and the US 10-year Treasury yield, even with recently small moves, justifies the traders’ indecision.
While looking for the clues, US investors’ meh to President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion plan, amid fears of rejection in the Senate, join Brazil’s new covid variant detection to weigh on the sentiment. Also on the negative side could be Johnson and Johnson’s likely inability to deliver committed vaccine supplies amid factory mishap. Furthermore, the US-China tussle and the fears of North Korea’s weapon building are an extra burden to the
On the contrary, Pfizer’s 100% vaccine efficacy for Children and no new covid cases in Australia’s New South Wales (NSW), coupled with no extension of virus-led lockdown in Brisbane, favor risk-on mood. Additionally, upbeat economics from the global leader and faster vaccinations battle the pessimists.
It should, however, be noted that the US dollar index (DXY) picks up bids after easing from the November 2020 high the previous day. The reason for the greenback’s strength could be traces to the hopes of faster recovery of the world’s largest economy.
Looking forward, Switzerland’s Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales, for March and February respectively, will entertain USD/CHF traders ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for March.
Read: ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index March Preview: Consumer confidence reinforcement
Technical analysis
Although the mid-July 2020 top near 0.9470 guards the quote’s immediate upside, USD/CHF bears are less likely to enter above 0.9360.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9445
|Today Daily Change
|9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.9436
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9318
|Daily SMA50
|0.9111
|Daily SMA100
|0.9024
|Daily SMA200
|0.9106
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9459
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9404
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9418
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9223
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9459
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9071
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9438
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9425
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9407
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9378
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9352
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9462
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9488
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9517
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Previous support guards corrective pullback above 1.1700
EUR/USD fades bounce off five-month low, choppy off-late. EUR/USD seesaws around 1.1725, down 0.05% intraday, while failing to extend the previous day’s bounce amid Thursday’s Asian session. Bears can eye 1.1610-1600 key support below the latest bottom.
GBP/USD: Battles two-week-old hurdle below 1.3800
GBP/USD seesaws in a choppy range after easing from 1.3812. Bullish MACD, upbeat RSI and sustained trading beyond immediate horizontal support favor bulls. 100-SMA adds to the upside filters, March low offers extra challenge for bears.
Dogecoin price decline in March has not restored optimistic speculation
Dogecoin price is failing to capture any buying interest after the 7% spike on March 26. Instead, the altcoin has drifted sideways below two declining moving averages, the 20-day SMA and the 50-day SMA.
EUR/USD: Previous support guards corrective pullback above 1.1700
EUR/USD fades bounce off five-month low, choppy off-late. EUR/USD seesaws around 1.1725, down 0.05% intraday, while failing to extend the previous day’s bounce amid Thursday’s Asian session. Bears can eye 1.1610-1600 key support below the latest bottom.
S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump
Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields don't help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds.